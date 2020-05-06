× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin school district officials are “shouldering immense uncertainty” as they enter budget season amid a pandemic.

A new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum outlines the challenges, the specifics of which remain unknown, as state and local officials work on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed schools and businesses.

Among the most significant unknowns are potential state budget cuts or changes to district revenue limits, which provide a maximum school districts can tax for.

The Madison Metropolitan School District receives only 23.7% of its instructional fund revenues through state aid, according to the report, leaving it somewhat insulated from the potential effects of a state aid cut compared to a district like Milwaukee, which receives 62.6% of its instructional fund revenues from state aid. But a change to revenue limits would certainly affect MMSD's 2020-21 budget, limiting its authority to tax locally.

MMSD staff introduced the proposed preliminary budget during the April 27 School Board meeting, with board member Cris Carusi stressing the “unprecedented level of uncertainty.”

“This budget does not include the effects of unbudgeted expenses associated with COVID-19,” Carusi said. “It’s just too early for us to know all of those expenses at this point, which means there could be changes in the budget between our June vote and when we vote on the final tax levy in October.”

The budget, which the board plans to approve at its June 29 meeting after amendments and public feedback, will go into effect July 1. It does not include any revenue from a potential November referendum, as staff are evaluating the needs the pandemic has caused.

School budgets begin with the fiscal year on July 1, but districts do not receive their final state aid calculations until October, after the state has finalized its count of students in each district. That leaves School Boards to vote a second time on a final tax levy.

The report’s author, Jason Stein, cautioned that people “should all be really humble about how much we don’t know” when it comes to the pandemic’s effect on school budgets.

“We’re falling, we know when we hit the ground it’s going to hurt, but we haven’t hit yet so we don’t know fully what that impact is going to be,” he said in an interview.

In the current state biennial budget, districts are set to get a $179 per student increase in the revenue limit plus an overall increase in state aid for the 2020-21 school year. State lawmakers could reopen the budget to make cuts amid a significant projected drop in revenue, and K-12 school aid is the state’s largest expense “and would be one of the likely targets,” the report states.

If direct aid were reduced but the revenue limit remained the same, school boards could choose to raise the property tax rate locally to generate the same amount of revenue they would have gotten prior to the cuts. But the report notes that some board members “may feel reluctant to approve such tax increases given the economic challenges faced by businesses and residents.”

If revenue limits were lowered in addition to or instead of aid cuts, districts would have to cut their budgets to balance the loss in taxing authority.

The “known unknowns” Stein mentioned in an interview include the impacts of school building closures and virtual learning on revenue and expenses, state aid, federal aid, length of the pandemic and how school will look this summer or fall.

“Even if the districts are allowed to go back, they could have things like rules on how many students could be in a bus or a classroom that could affect them financially,” Stein said.

The report points out that the uncertainty comes at a time when students may need more help, whether that’s to connect to virtual learning or deal with mental and physical health issues the pandemic exacerbates.

“In an ideal world, district officials would likely want to consider a range of additional programming, including summer or supplemental schooling to help lagging students and initiatives aimed at mental and physical health,” the report states. “Yet there is no guarantee they can cover added costs or even their current budget, particularly in the case of districts that depend heavily on state aid.”

WPF’s report also details district fund balances around the state, for which Madison has the “largest unassigned fund balance” in raw dollars among the state’s 20 largest districts at $53.7 million, though it is not the largest as a percentage of a district budget. Stein added that while that is an important number, fund balances cannot be relied upon to fill long-term holes if there are cuts from the state.

Across the state, the report found, districts have used the economic boom of the last decade to build their reserves. Stein said that’s “fundamentally a good thing when we’re facing a crisis like this, but that’s not the same thing as saying all the problems are solved or everything’s taken care of.”

“It’s something that a district can draw on to respond to an unforeseen event, and definitely COVID-19 is an unforeseen event,” he said. “If a district takes on some permanent additional expense or some permanent loss in revenue like state aid, a one-time source of funds can’t offset that.”

The confluence of unknowns leaves district officials with “uncertainty ahead” at a time when budget details are usually being nailed down.

“It’s hard to not have a lot of sympathy for school administrators and school boards right now who have to try and set their budget, make hiring and contract decisions with staff for the fall in the midst of this cloud of uncertainty, all these unknowns,” Stein said.

