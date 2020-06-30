Report: Gap between student, teacher demographics widening across Wisconsin

“Despite these narrowing trends, each stage offers opportunities for policy interventions to expand the number of people of color in the teacher pipeline, such as alternative credential pathways and strategies to improve teacher retention,” the report states. “Strategies that focus on barriers that may discourage young students of color from considering or having the educational credentials to consider the teaching profession hold particular promise.”

Earlier this year, MMSD released its annual Human Resources report, which found turnover was highest for Black females in the 2018-19 school year.

Employee relations specialist Najjah Thompson said at the time the department was considering ways to ensure all students have the opportunity to have a teacher of color. As an example, Thompson suggested creating a cohort at a single school in which all of the teachers at one grade level would be people of color. That would also ensure no teacher was alone in their school as the only teacher of color.