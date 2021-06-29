Report finds Wisconsin social studies standards lacking in specificity

“People disagree about U.S. history, but it's not like we have 3,000 or 15,000 different histories in this country,” Griffith said. “For the most part we have one contested history and what we really need is for every American to have some understanding of it.”

A key question playing out in School Board rooms around the country right now, however, is who gets to decide what that understanding looks like. Griffith pointed to the Fordham report itself as proof that compromise can be reached, as people on the team that produced it cover “the entire spectrum of reasonable opinion.”

“They were still able to agree to this document, which is 400 pages long,” he said. “If we can do that, other people can do it. You're not going to get everything you want out of such a process (as an individual)… but without compromise, we're going to wind up teaching nothing.”