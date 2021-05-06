Report details how Wisconsin middle, high school students struggled through pandemic

“They want people in decision-making roles to ask them how they’re feeling, what their thoughts are on ways they can improve their situation,” she said. “They value communication back and forth and they really want the perspectives of students to be taken into consideration and feel like their opinions matter.”

While many found it harder to engage through virtual learning, and especially for those who were still learning virtually while some of their classmates were in-person, the focus groups found that students “cared deeply about their schools and their learning and their grades,” Belton said.

“The fact that many of them were struggling with school and their grades was deeply concerning for them and contributing to a lot of the anxiety that they were feeling,” she said.