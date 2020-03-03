Renovations to Madison high schools proposed to be evenly split instead of 'needs-based'

"There are an endless number of ways if we wanted to start to tease these projects apart and change off of that $70 million a site," Wiese said.

According to the feedback report, people suggested differing measures of how to define need, such as the age of the school, square footage, enrollment size, percentage of minority students or percentage of low-income students.

School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she prefers the even split to avoid arguments over how the money is distributed that "would last years and divide communities."

"We have enough competition in schools between have and have-nots between our students," she said.

Vander Meulen said some may argue a flat $70 million allocation is not equitable, but she added that dividing the money based on needs could be too challenging.

"There's no true way of making it 100% equitable without an incredibly detailed process, and even then, it may not become equitable in everyone's mind," she said.

Repairing and renovating the high schools, which were originally constructed between 1922 and 1965, makes up the largest portion of the proposed $315 million referendum.