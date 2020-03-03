Renovations to Madison high schools proposed to be evenly split instead of 'needs-based'

When gathering public input on a $315 million facilities referendum proposed for the November election, the Madison School District found a preference to renovate the four main high schools in a "needs-based fashion."
The idea was a common theme that came up during a majority of community sessions, but according to a district official it won't be part of recommendations to the Madison School Board as the body finalizes a referendum ask this month — largely because there wasn't agreement on what school needs more.
"We would have certainly acted on differentiating these projects if we had a common theme around a site it made sense to do that," said Chad Wiese, the district's executive director of building services. "In many cases, it was folks that send their son or daughter to a school or live in that community that were advocating for more dollars to be spent on their specific site."
Built in different decades, serving varying numbers of students and ranging in size, Madison's four main high schools — East, La Follette, Memorial and West — share similar functional challenges and necessary repairs, while also having unique needs.
The district will continue to recommend to the School Board to spend the majority of the proposed referendum — $280 million — on an even split with $70 million eyed for each school.
The board is scheduled Monday to discuss ballot questions for the November election on both the potential facilities referendum and a proposed operating referendum. A vote on the ballot questions is expected at its regular March 23 meeting.
"We felt a universal approach with schools that are universally in about the same condition was the correct approach," Wiese said in an interview this week. "To get into a back-and-forth with the community and the School Board about who gets more, at this point, didn't seem like it was an appropriate move."
A referendum feedback report released in January identified divvying the money up in a "needs-based fashion" as a preference among those who participated.
Wiese said this option would have been explored had one school site consistently been identified. He also said board members didn't ask district staff to look into the possibility of a needs-based distribution of money.
"In many cases, if we were at West, we heard, 'Hey, why aren't you spending more at West?'" he said. "If we were at East, 'Hey, we've got the biggest footprint. Why aren't you spending more at East?'"
If the needs-based option had been considered, it would also pose the challenge of how a school's needs are determined.
"There are an endless number of ways if we wanted to start to tease these projects apart and change off of that $70 million a site," Wiese said.
According to the feedback report, people suggested differing measures of how to define need, such as the age of the school, square footage, enrollment size, percentage of minority students or percentage of low-income students.
School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she prefers the even split to avoid arguments over how the money is distributed that "would last years and divide communities."
"We have enough competition in schools between have and have-nots between our students," she said.
Vander Meulen said some may argue a flat $70 million allocation is not equitable, but she added that dividing the money based on needs could be too challenging.
"There's no true way of making it 100% equitable without an incredibly detailed process, and even then, it may not become equitable in everyone's mind," she said.
Repairing and renovating the high schools, which were originally constructed between 1922 and 1965, makes up the largest portion of the proposed $315 million referendum.
Other proposed elements of the referendum are constructing a new elementary school on the South Side and consolidating the alternative school Capital High in a renovated Hoyt School building, which houses the offices for the district's after-school and community recreation program, on the Near West Side.
In 2017, an outside consultant estimated to get the high schools to good condition, costs at each school could range from $31 million to $50 million.
Consultant Plunkett Raysich Architects assessed the conditions of Madison schools, examining several components of the buildings, such as mechanical and electric systems, aesthetics, energy efficiency and accessibility.
The consultant assigned a letter grade to each physical component of a school, resulting in a overall grade on a school's condition.
La Follette, Memorial and West high schools were all graded as a C, or being in adequate shape. East got a D, or being in poor shape.
To raise the schools to a B, or in good condition, the consultant estimated it could cost $31 million for Memorial, $32 million for West, $41 million for East, and $50 million for La Follette.
Wiese said those estimates are based on "like-to-like" repairs and replacement that would "return the building back to its essentially maintained or original status."
"That assessment is purely based on what exists, not what's possible," he said.
While the needs-based approach is not being considered, the district has spent the past six weeks boosting sustainability aspects of the proposals following strong support to make the schools more environmentally friendly, Wiese said.
If voters back a referendum in November, the district could begin soliciting input on the design from December through spring 2021, followed by preparing construction documents, bidding the projects and awarding contracts.
Construction could start when students leave for summer break after the 2021-22 school year. During the summer months — when the schools are largely empty — the focus would be on extensive interior renovations. In the remaining nine months, interior construction would be phased throughout the buildings, and work would be done on major additions.
The major face lift of the four schools could be complete in August 2024.
"We've completely missed our mark if we end up finishing off all these high schools and the roof still leaks, or it's hard to maintain climate and comfort in our instructional settings," Wiese said. "We'll also miss the mark if we haven't delivered on reinventing and re-imagining what those classrooms could look like."