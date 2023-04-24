Caroline Fuchs was walking her dog past the Madison Children’s Museum on Friday night when she saw people gathering to do art and science activities.

Fuchs then got on the internet where she discovered it was a kickoff event for the nine-day family festival called Badgerland Remake Learning Days. So she approached her 4-year-old son, Teddy Shin, about heading over there.

“I told him they are having a party across the street and do you want to go,” Fuchs said.

The festival, at locations across south-central Wisconsin through Saturday, officially started on Earth Day, which Teddy has been particularly excited about since learning what the celebration means, Fuchs said. The schedule of more than 125 events and other offerings includes nature-related activities. More information about the festival and the events can be found at remakelearningdays.org.

Fuchs and her son and other families got a taste of the third annual festival and a chance to learn more at the kickoff, a free family fun night in the outdoor Wonderground area at the Madison Children’s Museum. It was one of two communitywide festival kickoff events. The other was at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday.

More than 40 nonprofits and businesses are participating in this year’s festival. The event is paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days festivals happening in 15 other areas across the United States and at another three locations in Uruguay, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The majority of events are free to youths and families.

Other upcoming activities include painting “kindness rocks,” cooking classes, scavenger hunts, computer science and the Black Child Book Fair.

Some activities — such as one focused on architecture taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Monona Terrace, are designed so classrooms can attend.

The festival will end this weekend with two signature events. One is a Kids in the Rotunda event at the Overture Center for the Arts featuring a program of original songs that were written as part of the Lullaby Project, which pairs new parents with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies.

The performances are at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday ,with a related crafting activity in between at the Central Library at 11 a.m.

The other festival finale is a celebration of the traditional Mexican holiday Día de los Niños, or Children’s Day, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beloit Public Library.

The kickoff at the Madison Children’s Museum included a variety of hands-on art and science activities run by various organizations in the city. The Forward! Marching Band also performed, and there were appearances by the Dancing Dinos and Beesley, the Wisconsin Science Festival mascot. The various structures and playground equipment in the outdoor space also were available for playing and exploring.

Johnny LeBlanc, a Madison fourth-grader who came with his mom, Melissa, was particularly interested in seeing John Zeigler, a meteorologist from WKOW, who came to talk about weather science. Johnny, who hopes to become a meteorologist, watches Zeigler whenever he can.

Sixth-grader Sofia LeBlanc, Johnny’s sister, who picked up some seeds and decorated a small paper pot that she planted with beans, said she was particularly interested in that activity because she plans to have a windowsill garden in her bedroom. That station, and another where youths could use toilet paper tubes to make “cottonball cannons,” was set up by Apple through David Kelly, the volunteer coordinator for the stores in an area that includes Madison.

Luis Carmona, of Madison, was helping his 4-year-old daughter, Lya, make one of the rockets. Later she decorated a bean pot in rainbow colors. Carmona said he learned about the event on Facebook, and the family likes coming to the museum.

“We love bringing in other educational partners into our space to interact with kids and let families (know about) other opportunities around town,” said Kia Karlen, vice president of education and community engagement at the Madison Children’s Museum.

Remake Learning Days started in the Pittsburgh area in 2016, and Wisconsin put on its first festival in 2020. Because it was scheduled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin was the first to decide to run that year’s event online, said Kathe Crowley Conn, Wisconsin festival coordinator for Remake Learning Days.

Crowley Conn, whose background is in environmental education and nonprofits, said she met the leaders of Remake Learning Days when she was part of a national network of education innovators. Later, when she learned of the collaborations and regional festivals they were fostering in western Pennsylvania, she made a case for Wisconsin and got an invitation to join in. It was important for Wisconsin, which is the birthplace of the father of Earth Day, former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, to have the festival start on that day, Crowley Conn said. Plus for many it is the official start of spring activities, she said.

Remake Learning, which started Remake Learning Days, is a free peer network for educators and innovators that originated in Pittsburgh and now extends worldwide. The network helps connect people, projects and organizations, making it easier for them to share best practices, collaborate on new ideas, and find funding and professional learning opportunities.

“The important thing I like about this program and why I like it so much, it really is designed to encourage, promote and connect free and low-cost programs to families,” Crowley Conn said. “We’re champions for joyful learning and don’t want there to be any barriers.”

