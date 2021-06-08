Reissued Madison teacher contracts don't 'resolve the issue,' MTI says

Madison Metropolitan School District teachers aren’t happy with new contracts reissued by district officials Monday, continuing a stalemate that began last month.
Madison Teachers Inc. is advising its members to hold onto their contracts until at least June 15, the state-imposed deadline for teachers to return contracts for the following year, as the union continues to advocate for expected salary increases to be reflected on the contracts.
At issue is a change the district says better aligns with state law, but that skeptical teachers fear would allow administration to pull a bait and switch later on.
Last month, the contracts were issued with teachers’ current-year salaries and a statement they would “make no less than” that amount. That surprised and upset many, as historically the contracts issued in the spring for the following year reflected increases outlined in the Employee Handbook for longevity and extra credentials, known as “steps and lanes.”
Because the School Board approves the handbook, the union maintains that the steps and lanes are already agreed upon, regardless of the budget.
The contracts reissued Monday now show the current year salary “+ steps/lanes + base wage increase,” which MTI communications specialist Michelle Michalak wrote in an email “does not resolve the issue but further confuses it.”
“Now teachers are holding two contracts, with slightly different language, both violate the Employee Handbook and Wisconsin Statutes,” Michalak wrote, adding that the reissuing “further distracts teachers from the important work with our students and families to successfully close out the school year and exacerbates the distrust in our relationship with administration.”
Administration and School Board members have indicated in discussions and through the draft preliminary budget that they plan to fully fund the steps and lanes increases as well as fund the maximum base wage increase of 1.23%. The board is expected to approve a preliminary budget on June 28.
But the district's final budget isn’t approved until October, once the state budget is approved and enrollment numbers are finalized, and some staff have said they worry the board and administration would take the raises out and point to the signed contracts as honoring an agreement.
District officials have said the past practice misrepresented what they could offer in May, when they have to issue the contracts under state law, as the board must approve the budget before they can offer increases. While the board takes early budget votes on some items annually, staff have said that with personnel making up 80% of the budget, it’s too large of a component to vote on early.
“We are continuing to work with MTI to come to an amicable agreement and a place of mutual understanding on the matter,” district spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Tuesday morning.
Previously, LeMonds said the change in wording on the initial contracts was “the result of our district leaders being sensitive to questions posed last year by Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI), as we worked through the unique circumstances associated with a sustained pandemic.
“Last fall … MTI brought to our attention the perception MMSD was in breach of our contract because the 2019-2020 contracts given to staff listed salaries the Board had not yet officially voted to accept,” LeMonds wrote. “It was later determined MMSD administration did not have the authority to include expected salary increases in staff contracts prior to the Board approving the budget through an official vote, as was previous practice.”
This ongoing dispute comes after a couple of challenging years for union-district relations, though both have expressed publicly a desire to improve the relationship and are under relatively new leadership.
But since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, MTI has filed multiple grievances and the groups disagreed over subjects including reopening schools this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and changes to the layoff procedure.
