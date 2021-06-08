Reissued Madison teacher contracts don't 'resolve the issue,' MTI says

“Now teachers are holding two contracts, with slightly different language, both violate the Employee Handbook and Wisconsin Statutes,” Michalak wrote, adding that the reissuing “further distracts teachers from the important work with our students and families to successfully close out the school year and exacerbates the distrust in our relationship with administration.”

Administration and School Board members have indicated in discussions and through the draft preliminary budget that they plan to fully fund the steps and lanes increases as well as fund the maximum base wage increase of 1.23%. The board is expected to approve a preliminary budget on June 28.

But the district's final budget isn’t approved until October, once the state budget is approved and enrollment numbers are finalized, and some staff have said they worry the board and administration would take the raises out and point to the signed contracts as honoring an agreement.