Referenda roundup: Madison schools' $350M questions largest among Wisconsin school districts

School districts have increasingly gone to referendum to fund operational expenses in recent years, with an April Wisconsin Policy Forum report finding nearly two-thirds of school districts around the state have had referenda approved to surpass state-imposed revenue limits since 2016. This past spring, voters approved 52 of the 60 questions on ballots, “marking the latest in a largely consistent trend of higher levels of voter approval for school referenda,” the report found.

One-third of this year’s operational questions are “recurring,” meaning the districts would be able to surpass the limits in perpetuity after the years covered in the question expire. In Madison, for example, the district will have an extra $33 million above the revenue limit after 2023, with $6 million this year, $8 million in 2021-22, $9 million in 2022-23 and $10 million in 2023-24.