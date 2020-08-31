Red Caboose Child Care Center adapts to COVID-19 pandemic with eye on future new home

Because of the pandemic, she said, classrooms can no longer intermingle on the playground, and that was a time when staff members could share information.

“Staff morale is affected a little bit right now,” she said. “It’s tough on parents, too, as they can’t just come in to see how their children are doing during the day.”

Maggie Porter Kratz, whose 4-year-old daughter, Nora, had been at Red Caboose since she was an infant, chose to have her children, including 2-year-old, Jack, return to the child care center when it reopened.

Her husband works on site, while she works out of her home, and also caring for the children at home was difficult, she said. And, she said, the socialization of being around other children is especially important for Nora.

“There are teachers that have been there for such a long time. Our kids have been so well supported,” she said. “It was a hard decision. It is a challenging time, and there are so many unknowns.”

Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in managing licensed child care facilities and operations in the Madison area. He spent almost 20 years with the Wisconsin Youth Company, previously known as After School Inc. Most recently, he and his wife, Kim, were the operations managers at Cave of the Mounds.