Records show multiple contacts between YWCA staffer, Sun Prairie school leader on slavery lesson but no formal partnership

Shortly after Monday’s meeting, the district clarified that it doesn’t have a partnership with YWCA but said a staffer was receiving assistance from a member of the YWCA’s restorative justice staff.

As fallout over first the slavery lesson and then the dispute with the YWCA continued to grow, the district took the extraordinary step of releasing text and email exchanges between Sarah Chaja-Clardy, the district’s secondary director of teaching, learning and equity, and the YWCA’s restorative justice program manager Bill Baldon for guidance on the incident.

The records show Chaja-Clardy first texted Baldon on Friday, followed by a phone call and several more texts and emails between Friday and Monday, discussing ways in which they might collaborate. Baldon shared a potential script to follow for “discussion circles” and an open letter to the district from the Dane County TimeBank that denounced the slavery lesson and mentioned the importance of “abolitionist restorative justice circles.” Baldon is also on the board of the Dane County TimeBank, the district said.