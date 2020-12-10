Recommendations for student safety in police free schools finalized by Madison School Board committee

Committee recommendations will be shared with the full school board in January for review and discussion with the goal of incorporation into the budget process.

Savion Castro, committee chair, will update the full board on the recommendations in the next step, followed by a special meeting at the end of January to hand the report over to the full board. On Feb. 15, the board will hold another meeting with public comment to discuss the recommendations which could then be moved into the budget process and Superintendent Advisory Committee following the meeting.

But, members were split on whether or not the length of time between the committee’s formation and its dissolution was enough to fully flesh out a plan to support safety and security for Madison students.

“We spent decades harming black children, we spent two, three years on an ERO Ad Hoc Committee and we are supposed to meet in a few months to figure out how to repair all of that,” Bianca Gomez, committee member and Gender Justice Coordinator with Freedom Inc., said. “I just don’t think that this is enough time, I think it would be helpful if we could tell the board that these are our preliminary recommendations … I don’t think that this process was expansive enough to deal with something of this magnitude.”