Recipients of $425K of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund announced Friday

The funding will be dispersed to the organizations over time, with 40% up front, 30% in 30 days and 30% upon receipt of an impact report showing the funds went to what the grant applications said they would.

Ghee said factors in selecting the organizations included funding “various racial and ethnic groups,” ensuring they covered a broad geographic range and were focused on immediate turnaround issues. Some of the applications “were very long term,” she said, and the committee plans to recommend those groups to the United Way for its funding round.

Some donations were also earmarked for specific groups, Rodriguez said, and the committee had to honor those requests.

The application for the United Way funding opened Friday, with applications due April 3. Agencies will be notified of the funding April 20, with the grant information posted online that same day, according to the United Way’s timeline.

Rainey-Moore said they wanted to make sure they looked at “grassroots organizations” in addition to larger groups, but said “it wasn’t an easy process” and the group spent hours making its decisions.