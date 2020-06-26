Recent high school graduates planning event focused on unity, power of the ‘Black dollar’ Saturday

The Young Panthers group wants to keep the focus on what they can do to make long-term changes, with specific solutions centered around unity and the spending power of Black people, Anderson wrote in a text message Thursday. He cited a Marcus Garvey quote, “A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots,” to help explain the importance of learning Black history as a part of the movement.

“We took that into account so we educated ourselves, and came across a man by the name Vernon Johns, a pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement,” Anderson wrote. “His tactics, in short, was only to support Black businesses, creating a cycle of generational wealth within our communities. We the Young Panthers of Madison believe that this is the way. Black people, we’ve got to understand our true power in this country.”

After that initial planning session earlier this month, X was hopeful the event would be a success.

“This can be big,” she said. After a short pause, she added, “No, this is going to be big. I’ve got to change my mindset.”

Businesses interested in participating in the event can contact Anderson at nanderson113998@gmail.com or X at denariam.rowe@gmail.com.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.