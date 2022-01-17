Reading tutor plans to open full-day school this fall

Kim Feller-Janus isn’t content teaching one child at a time how to read.
She is planning to launch a school this fall that will incorporate the same phonics-based instruction she is using now to tutor students.
Feller-Janus teaches children with dyslexia and other language-based challenges to successfully read. Children without those special challenges also benefit from the same methods, she said.
“Reading is language-based. Children need to make a connection between the letters on the page with the sounds that they make,” she said. “They also need strong oral language skills and vocabulary to ensure good reading comprehension. Reading instruction needs to be explicit and systematic.”
Currently, Feller-Janus uses a large room in the Once Upon a Time Childcare Center in Verona for the Feller Tutoring Center. She is now tutoring individual students, but in the summer she runs camps. She has trained teachers, principals, parents and professors in the “Logic of English” method through her four-day workshops and has teacher training sessions scheduled for March.
Moryah Kemper said when she volunteered as a reading helper in the kindergarten classroom of her son, Deacon, she noticed right away that he was at a much lower level than his peers. When he did not progress as he should in first grade, his teacher worked with him but also recommended that he get help from Feller-Janus.
“She didn’t even know Deacon and she was just super excited to work with him to learn how to read,” Kemper said about meeting Feller-Janus.
Deacon, a second-grader at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona, started going one day a week last June and now is up to three days a week.
“He’s still behind his peers in reading but he’s made great strides, and we believe in what she’s doing, and she’s definitely helping him learn how to read,” Kemper said.
Kemper said her son struggles with maintaining his attention and likes to guess what words are.
“He doesn’t have to do that as much because he has more knowledge of what letters sound like,” she said.
Feller-Janus uses “various ways of learning the same way,” including card games and some movement activities because she knows that children like to be active. Deacon said he particularly likes the games and feels that reading has gotten easier.
Mary Brady, a first-grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace School, said she likes the “silly poems” and songs. She feels good about reading better.
“I can read to my parents,” she said.
With the help of a matching $100,000 donation from Jeff and Karen Tallard, of Madison, who wanted to help after hearing about Feller-Janus’s efforts, the tutoring center will be expanded to a comprehensive, full-day school focusing on reading reform. The first class of 15 at Feller School will consist of kindergarten and first-grade students, but the long range goal would be to add up through fifth grade.
“The goal is to give parents another option for their child to learn to read,” said Feller-Janus, who has taught in public, private and charter schools in Wisconsin, Virginia and Michigan.
The COVID-19 pandemic and educational disruption have been very hard on children, parents and their teachers, Feller-Janus said. But in 2019, even before the pandemic, Wisconsin ranked 27th in the U.S. in reading literacy, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress test scores of fourth graders, according to the Wisconsin Reading Coalition. Only 36% of fourth graders were reading at grade level.
The need to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for beginning readers who need to know mouth position, sound production and other techniques to understand how the English language works. For this reason, Feller-Janus who is fully vaccinated, said she works with her students without a mask.
Teachers may believe students are reading because when they are looking at the illustrations and memorizing the patterned or repeated text in books for younger students, Feller-Janus said. Then it falls apart in third grade when there are no longer pictures and patterned text to memorize because the students have not learned to read whole words.
She aims to change this with Feller School.
Feller-Janus, who has been tutoring since 2014, said she has been motivated by students who showed up at her center feeling like failures at school.
“It just broke my heart,” she said.
