Reading tutor plans to open full-day school this fall

“She didn’t even know Deacon and she was just super excited to work with him to learn how to read,” Kemper said about meeting Feller-Janus.

Deacon, a second-grader at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona, started going one day a week last June and now is up to three days a week.

“He’s still behind his peers in reading but he’s made great strides, and we believe in what she’s doing, and she’s definitely helping him learn how to read,” Kemper said.

Kemper said her son struggles with maintaining his attention and likes to guess what words are.

“He doesn’t have to do that as much because he has more knowledge of what letters sound like,” she said.

Feller-Janus uses “various ways of learning the same way,” including card games and some movement activities because she knows that children like to be active. Deacon said he particularly likes the games and feels that reading has gotten easier.

Mary Brady, a first-grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace School, said she likes the “silly poems” and songs. She feels good about reading better.

“I can read to my parents,” she said.