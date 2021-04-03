Randall Elementary School gets creative to share music performances during virtual learning

Fourth-grader Ruby Lindsley said the idea of recording her part of the choir at home sounded “super fun.”

“It was pretty easy, I like singing,” Ruby said. “It was actually really fun and kind of relaxing.”

The final products, in which Harrod scrolls through the audio files from all of the students that are mixed together for the song, are “really cool to listen to,” Ruby said. The last two also include art the students made as part of the assignment, inspired by the words of the songs, which Ruby enjoyed.

“I really like making art, I consider myself an artist,” Ruby said.

For Harrod, who was a full-time musician seasoned in audio mixing before becoming a teacher, the song mixing was simple. Students record themselves singing along with a YouTube video of the song, helping them stay on time. To help himself later when lining up the beginning of the audio files, Harrod counted down to the beginning of the video they sang along to.