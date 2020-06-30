Raises, officers both out as Madison School Board OKs 2020-21 budget — but COVID-19 may cause changes

Those raises could eventually be incorporated back into the district’s budget approved in the fall, depending on how the state budget shakes out.

Mirilli said she thinks Gov. Tony Evers will prioritize education in his budget given that he is a former educator. She was optimistic that the raises could be added back in, but said the board needs to be cautious because there’s so much uncertainty.

“This is not our final decision around this,” Mirilli said. “This is a placeholder based on what we know currently.”

Board members Carusi and Nicki Vander Meulen both voted against the preliminary budget. Carusi said she thinks the district’s financial situation “won’t be as dire” as predicted. Vander Meulen said she could not support taking away any money from teachers, even on a preliminary basis.

Other school districts in Dane County and across the state are taking a similar wait-and-see approach to compensation, the district said in its budget plan.

Bargaining with the union over base wages will begin after the district receives final financial figures from the state. The highest allowable base wage increase under state law this year is 1.8%.