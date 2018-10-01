Parents of La Follette High School students and area residents aired their concerns Monday at a community meeting with Madison police and school officials following two shootings near the Southeast Side school that injured three Madison School District students.
Questions revolved around why La Follette High School allows students to leave campus for lunch and whether the use of metal-detector wands would continue, while others expressed frustration about the behavior of some students in surrounding neighborhoods.
La Follette Principal Sean Storch said district staff are discussing whether the school should do random metal-detector wand checks — such as those conducted on Thursday and Friday when students entered the high school at 702 Pflaum Road — to keep weapons from being brought into the school.
Storch said ending off-campus lunch means weighing the privileges of the vast majority of the 1,600-student body that doesn't create trouble against harm caused by a handful of students off school grounds.
Police Capt. Tom Snyder, who is in charge of the department's East District, said it has been a priority for district officers this year to patrol around La Follette when they can, but he said limited resources and a large district preclude that always being possible.
Last week, a 16-year-old La Follette student was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries when he was near a fight a couple of blocks east of the school.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted homicide, while a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being party to a crime of attempted homicide. Another boy, 16, faces a tentative charge of disorderly conduct in relation to the shooting.
On Sept. 19, a 15-year-old was showing off a handgun on a Metro Transit bus near the high school when it accidentally went off and injured a 16-year-old boy and grazed another 16-year-old boy. The 15-year-old was arrested.