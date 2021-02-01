Question about how to 'punish' slaves prompts Sun Prairie middle school to put teachers on leave

A "small group" of teachers at a Sun Prairie middle school has been put on leave after they used an activity for sixth graders with a question about how the students would punish slaves.
"We are writing today to apologize for a grave error in judgment that occurred during sixth-grade social studies instruction at Patrick Marsh Middle School," Superintendent Brad Saron, along with other school administrators, said in a Monday email to parents.
The activity gave the sixth grade students a scenario in which a slave stood before them who had "disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!'" The question then asked students how they would punish the slave, and explained that under Hammurabi's Code the slave would be put to death.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, confirmed that the question was posed to students at Patrick Marsh Middle School. Johnson said the assignment was "insensitive" and "totally inappropriate," especially on the first day of Black history month.
In the letter to parents, the Sun Prairie Area School District said the activity is not a part of the district's curriculum and will not be taught again.
As soon as the district was made aware of the lesson, it started an investigation into the incident. The "small group" of teachers who developed and taught the lesson have all been put on administrative leave while the district conducts its investigation, the district said.
Saron — along with Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and Assistant Superintendent for Operations Janet Rosseter — told parents that the lesson "was neither racially conscious nor aligned to our district mission, vision, values, curriculum, or district equity statement."
"We deeply regret that this lesson took place, and we also recognize that this was a breakdown in our curricular processes and our district-wide focus on equity," they said.
This story will be updated.
