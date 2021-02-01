Question about how to 'punish' slaves prompts Sun Prairie middle school to put teachers on leave

A "small group" of teachers at a Sun Prairie middle school has been put on leave after they used an activity for sixth graders with a question about how the students would punish slaves.

"We are writing today to apologize for a grave error in judgment that occurred during sixth-grade social studies instruction at Patrick Marsh Middle School," Superintendent Brad Saron, along with other school administrators, said in a Monday email to parents.

The activity gave the sixth grade students a scenario in which a slave stood before them who had "disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!'" The question then asked students how they would punish the slave, and explained that under Hammurabi's Code the slave would be put to death.

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, confirmed that the question was posed to students at Patrick Marsh Middle School. Johnson said the assignment was "insensitive" and "totally inappropriate," especially on the first day of Black history month.