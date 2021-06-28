Q&A: Tauri Robinson wants Madison to 'listen to the youth'

In your four years at Meadowood, what would you say have been some of the most notable experiences?

Tough question because we're coming out of COVID. I felt just; it was rough. This is a place where people gather. So during COVID, people couldn't gather.

One of the things that stands out that I've been able to accomplish and do... when I first started here, (there) was just a middle school-based program. I was just like, “No way. I don't care what's happening, we need to serve at least kindergarteners, first graders, you know, elementary kids.” I was able to advocate and get us an elementary program going here.

Watching our pantry evolve into something that I would say is a little more relevant to the people who come, being able to partner with different organizations. It's amazing that the community around here, the business community and nonprofits are always willing to help out and do stuff. It's just a phone call.

What are the best ways the community can help youth and community centers?