Q&A: Tauri Robinson wants Madison to 'listen to the youth'

Tauri Robinson moved to Madison with his family at age 6, when on a bus to move to Minneapolis, his mother fell in love with the city while passing by James Madison Park. They never made it to the Twin Cities.
Three-and-a-half decades later, he’s still here, now in his fifth year as MSCR's Meadowood Neighborhood Center director. It’s a job that hits close to home. Robinson and his younger brother spent much of their childhood at the East Madison Community Center. Growing up homeless, it was a safe place to go as they moved around the city.
“The one thing that stayed constant is no matter where we were in the city, my brother and I were always trying to make our way back to the Truax area because of the community center,” Robinson said. “And we have family and friends there, so it's like, 'Hey, we can spend the night at this person's house.'”
He first worked in community centers as a volunteer at EMCC, then did a work-study position while at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and began as a lead youth worker after that finished. Robinson worked on high school programming at East, La Follette and Shabazz high schools before eventually finding the open position at Meadowood, which helped him reach a “dream of mine to be a center director.”
The Meadowood center, on Raymond Road on the city’s southwest side, is about a decade old and is run through a partnership among the city of Madison, the public library and MSCR. Robinson hopes to build it up to reach the same level of programming that longer-term centers have established around the city.
“I just might retire here because there's so much more I want to do with the community center,” Robinson said. “We're just starting to scratch the surface and get down into some of the other work that the other centers have been doing for quite some time.”
Robinson spoke with the Cap Times about the experience of running a center and how to help Madison’s youth.
What is it about working in community centers that made you stay in it for so long and want to become a director?
A lot of it is just my personal connection. I got a lot from attending community-based programs and services. I got more love and direction and support than I got from my schools.
I've stuck with it just because it's like a calling. I need to reinvest that energy that people invested in me to get me to where I am today, because there's several different roads one could have taken growing up in the conditions that I did.
In your four years at Meadowood, what would you say have been some of the most notable experiences?
Tough question because we're coming out of COVID. I felt just; it was rough. This is a place where people gather. So during COVID, people couldn't gather.
One of the things that stands out that I've been able to accomplish and do... when I first started here, (there) was just a middle school-based program. I was just like, “No way. I don't care what's happening, we need to serve at least kindergarteners, first graders, you know, elementary kids.” I was able to advocate and get us an elementary program going here.
Watching our pantry evolve into something that I would say is a little more relevant to the people who come, being able to partner with different organizations. It's amazing that the community around here, the business community and nonprofits are always willing to help out and do stuff. It's just a phone call.
What are the best ways the community can help youth and community centers?
The best way they can help the youth is just by listening to them. I had to reprogram myself when I started working in the high schools, because I was kind of brought up on that idea, “Children should be seen and not heard.” Which, if you really dissect that statement, it's not a good rule of life, because we're all individuals and we all want to feel valued and we all want our voices heard.
A lot of times, youth are in crisis, and they are experiencing trauma, and they don't know how to process that trauma so they tend to lash out. They lash out at the people who are closest to them like youth workers, teachers, principals. Just remember, you were a teenager.
I think people just need to pay attention and understand kids are going to be kids. They need safe spaces to fail. They need safe spaces to make mistakes. We can't try to raise a perfect child, there's no such thing. What is perfection? Perfection is unattainable, it's nonexistent.
Invest in the youth. They are the future, so if we don't invest in them, we're not investing in ourselves. I would love for all the kids to have great futures and be great people because hopefully we don't have to worry about the school-to-prison pipeline and all these other statistics that we have with crime, trauma and everything else.
What was it like when you got to reopen after COVID?
It was a slow reopen, so we started “Job Shop” right away, because we knew with COVID people were out of work, a bunch of places closed, just helping people apply for unemployment benefits.
And then we were able to open up for youth. One of the first field trips we did was a ski trip, which I went on. And I mean, the kids were so — I'm about to tear up — they were so thankful, like, “Thank you guys for doing this. Thanks for arranging this for us.” It's great to have people back in the building.
