Q&A: Malia Jones on in-person school decisions as vaccine arrives, pandemic continues

Well, what we have seen in some other contexts is a representative sample, random sampling strategy that samples children for COVID infection. Or in some cases, and we've even seen this in a couple of local places in the United States, where we sample a whole population for antibodies to COVID, to find out what the past prevalence of COVID has been in the population. And the advantage there is that we would catch many more symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. One of the challenges with volunteer data, aside from the who ends up volunteering their data sort of social challenges, is that if kids are more likely to be asymptomatic, but have COVID and in some cases pass it on to other people, and we're only mostly testing people who have symptoms, especially when it comes to a school setting, then we're missing a ton of infections in kids. And so your sample is going to look like, almost by necessity, it's going to look like kids have very few infections and transmit COVID in the school setting very rarely. But it could be that we're just not testing kids at random in a way that would tell us whether they're getting infected. There was a study in Austria and another one in Iceland that both did a random sample of kids. And essentially, this looks like kids are randomly enrolled in a study, and then they get tested to see if they have COVID once or more than once, we see that kids actually do have a lot of asymptomatic COVID. And the outcomes of those two studies in particular vary a little bit. The Iceland study suggested that kids spread COVID considerably less than adults do but still do spread it. And the study in Austria suggested that kids may actually be driving the continued increase in cases in some areas.