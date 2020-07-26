Q&A: Malia Jones discusses returning to school as pandemic continues

Anything else we didn't touch on related to schools that you think you'd like to mention?

There's so much, it's such a complicated subject. I guess the thing that we didn't really touch on strongly are these equity issues and what's going to happen with the decisions that have already been made to go virtual, at least for the first part of the year and possibly longer. You know, looking ahead to we've made this commitment to do virtual for the first quarter, which is til the end of October.

We live in a town where there are a lot of young people who will be moving back into town at the beginning of September. And we've seen a lot of transmission happening with young people. So I have concerns that infection rates are not going to go down when the university starts up again. By the end of October when we're trying to figure out what to do next with public schools, I'm worried we're still going to be seeing high transmission rates and we'll have to make a decision to be virtual for the entire year. That has tremendous equity implications that I am really concerned about.

Working parents are in a very tough spot, especially those who don't have the luxury of working from home, like I do. I don't know what you're supposed to do with your kids in this situation, and I'm really worried about those families. It's going to be a tremendous challenge.

I would encourage parents who are worried about this to reach out to the city and the county, reach out to your city and county representatives and tell them that you want them to increase restrictions. Because otherwise I don't really see any signs that the county is considering making substantial changes to the restrictions on activities, and I'm just worried that those college kids — you can't drink beer through a mask. They're coming back in September and we've already seen that they are very capable of spreading COVID-19 in social settings like bars and parties, and I would like to not see increased cases and be able to open schools.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.