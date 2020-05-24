Q&A: Irene Pawlisch goes from MMSD cook to handing out meals at food sites

I would say in the last two months (before the pandemic), we'd been really focusing on menu testing. We have the REAP food truck that we do at three of the high schools, and we were recipe testing, researching local products. The week after COVID started, I was supposed to be at the schools for two weeks, sampling out those menus to the kids.

We were rolling out two new recipes for the spring menu at the elementary that week. It was canceled. It was it was kind of like we were doing recipe testing, recipe testing, recipe testing, and then this one week, we're going to hit the ground running and doing it. Everything was canceled. So it's like all that work for that delay. That was hard.

In that March period where things were changing quickly, and it wasn't clear how long things were going to be closed, what was that like to navigate from the food service side?

We came in at 5:00 in the morning, Monday, (March 16). We had one plan Friday, set to go. We had all the food ready to feed the kids, 18,000 meals for the kids. That's all the food we had in-house and now we're not doing that plan. So what do you do with all that product?