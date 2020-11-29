Q&A: Henry Aiyenero seeks to 'open up a new experience' for students

Henry Aiyenero loves working with kids.
He enjoys it so much that a five-hour round trip commute between his two youth-focused jobs doesn't bother him much.
“You know, I've got 24 hours out of the day,” Aiyenero said. “So that's just five hours out of 24 hours.”
The Lagos, Nigeria, native and former professional soccer player has lived in Madison for over 15 years. He is in his third year as a student support specialist at One City Schools, where he also runs the morning student biking program, and is a soccer coach with the Chicago Fire FC youth academy.
He said the two jobs are “almost like two different lives,” with the players at the academy all having a strong basic set of soccer skills but needing help to guide their on-field decision-making, while the One City students he works with come in with more varied needs and goals.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Aiyenero had hoped to bring some of the youth academy players up to One City to introduce them. He wants the students to see how hard work can help them find a passion, like those in the youth academy have for soccer.
“What I'm trying to do is break that barrier and say, 'You want to try hockey? Come on, this is what playing hockey looks like. You want to do snowshoe? Hey, come here, this is what snowshoe looks like.'” Aiyenero said. “So just opening up a new experience, opening their eyes so they can see that there's more than what they're looking at out there.”
Aiyenero spoke with the Cap Times about his jobs and what he enjoys about working at One City.
How important is physical activity for kids?
It is very, very important to be physically healthy — well being and just total health for our kids in our school — because if they are healthy enough, they'll be able to do more. And then they can do better in a classroom, too. Because mentally you focus on your work, rather than going in a classroom where your brain is still in a cloudy area. So what we're doing right now for students is to kind of get their mind ready for classes in the morning.
What's it like seeing students in both of those settings, the outdoor physical activity side, and then seeing them learning and helping guide that part of their growth and development?
The biker crew is more like a reward. If you're doing well in the classroom, you can join the biker crew. Originally, we started with four kids, now we are up to 30 kids that are part of the biker crew at the school, to a point where I bought a couple of bikes with my own money because I need to get a bike for a kid.
Some of the teachers will come to me and say, "Mr. Henry, do you mind if so and so, if Matthew comes tomorrow morning to join the biker crew?" And I say, "Yeah, we would love it." I will say, "Hey, how's he doing in classroom?" And they'll say, "Oh, he's doing well in the classroom."
Because we want the students to understand that they have to put in their part, do well in the classroom, be a good leader around your peers, and then you have the opportunity to be part of the biker crew.
What kept you in Madison, even though you have a five hour commute?
The commitment to One City School, the commitment to the mission, the commitment to what One City stands for. I promised that I want to see these kids, these students, I want to see them grow, I want to be a part of their life. Like if you're growing something, you want to see that apple start growing, and then branches start growing and any fruits that come out of it. And I'm excited to see that.
I think that was kind of what kept me back at One City School. Because some of those students, I was part of their story last year, helped guide them. I'm also wanting to see where they're at today. So it's almost like, O.K., let me see what we did last year and then let me see where he's at or where she’s at today. Those are things that kept me still being a part of One City School. And then the staff. Kaleem is a great guy. Principal D'Abell is a great guy. There's a lot of great people. When you surround yourself with good people, you want to be there.
Do you have anything else to add about what it's like being at One City or life working for the Chicago Fire, the commute?
The commute is fine for me. Because if you've made the commitment to do something, and if you enjoy what you're doing, I mean, everything else falls into place for you.
I think at One City School, my biggest thing is to show the students that success comes from knowing that you did your best to become your best that you can do. One City is a place where kids are learning, kids are given the opportunity to be their best and I really enjoy working there and helping out. We are always trying to open up different opportunities for all students.
And for Chicago Fire, it's just one of my goals to coach at that level, working with the best of the best players around the Midwest, and for them to hope that they can get their own dreams.
