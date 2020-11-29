Q&A: Henry Aiyenero seeks to 'open up a new experience' for students

Some of the teachers will come to me and say, "Mr. Henry, do you mind if so and so, if Matthew comes tomorrow morning to join the biker crew?" And I say, "Yeah, we would love it." I will say, "Hey, how's he doing in classroom?" And they'll say, "Oh, he's doing well in the classroom."

Because we want the students to understand that they have to put in their part, do well in the classroom, be a good leader around your peers, and then you have the opportunity to be part of the biker crew.

What kept you in Madison, even though you have a five hour commute?

The commitment to One City School, the commitment to the mission, the commitment to what One City stands for. I promised that I want to see these kids, these students, I want to see them grow, I want to be a part of their life. Like if you're growing something, you want to see that apple start growing, and then branches start growing and any fruits that come out of it. And I'm excited to see that.