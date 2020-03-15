Q&A: Angela Fitzgerald Ward sees ‘limitless possibility’ in MMSD role

We want to be cognizant about what creative things we might be able to do to directly impact families who maybe aren't in the position to go to their school quite yet. We can build them up with the resources and support they need to feel confident in navigating the school-based space.

How does your personal history inform your work?

It informs everything that I do. On a personal level as a black woman, I carry that with me, I carry the identity with me. Everything that I do is mindful of, what are the impacts on people that do not have the privilege to be in the space to make decisions?

I'm thankful to have a lot of interesting experiences that come into this as well. I've done community based work in the schools and researcher evaluation work, and even communications work through hosting a show on Wisconsin Public Television. All that stuff is brought into this mix.

What does your experience as a parent bring to your lens as in this role?