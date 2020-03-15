Q&A: Angela Fitzgerald Ward sees ‘limitless possibility’ in MMSD role

Angela Fitzgerald Ward wants Madison families to know who she is.
More importantly, the Director of Family, Youth and Community Engagement for the Madison Metropolitan School District wants those families to know their students’ teacher and principal.
“We want you to feel like your student's elementary school teacher is someone that you will have a great relationship with,” said Fitzgerald Ward said.
Last September, Fitzgerald Ward took over for Nichelle Nichols, who became the Executive Director for Equity, Partnerships and Achievement. Her department aims to increase comfort for students and families who have historically felt unwelcome in Madison.
This is Fitzgerald Ward's first time working within a school district. She said it’s been illuminating to see how a district functions.
There are “amazing things MMSD is doing that people don't always know from the outside,” she said. “We are really trying to make some positive strides around racial inequities, around disparities, trying to home in on students (who) need support the most.”
Fitzgerald Ward recently spoke with the Cap Times about her office, what she’s learned so far and what’s ahead.
What attracted you to this job with MMSD?
The role is designed to help community members, family members and students feel connected to school, particularly those who historically have not thought they've had a voice. How can we employ creative strategies to support school-based staff in creating those connections, elevating that voice in some new and exciting ways? That really attracted me.
Also, bringing my research and evaluation evaluation background to the mix, how are we measuring success? When we think of engagement, you think of some of the squishy, sometimes intangible qualities. But there are ways to measure that. That's important for people to recognize.
You have free articles remaining.
What role does family, youth and community engagement play in a successful district?
The tricky thing for us is managing where to direct our focus. Sometimes we may really want to invest in one particular audience. But we do have to make sure we prioritize schools because that is the main place we want families to feel connected. You're going to have a much longer lasting relationship with your school, with your principal, with your student's teachers than with us.
We want to be cognizant about what creative things we might be able to do to directly impact families who maybe aren't in the position to go to their school quite yet. We can build them up with the resources and support they need to feel confident in navigating the school-based space.
How does your personal history inform your work?
It informs everything that I do. On a personal level as a black woman, I carry that with me, I carry the identity with me. Everything that I do is mindful of, what are the impacts on people that do not have the privilege to be in the space to make decisions?
I'm thankful to have a lot of interesting experiences that come into this as well. I've done community based work in the schools and researcher evaluation work, and even communications work through hosting a show on Wisconsin Public Television. All that stuff is brought into this mix.
What does your experience as a parent bring to your lens as in this role?
I ask a ton of questions. I want to figure out, what would it mean to have a youth voice present, even at the elementary school level? What would it take for you to feel excited about school every day?
What are you most looking forward to?
I feel like this role has limitless possibility. With our new superintendent coming in, I'm very curious to hear about his vision and kind of what he sees for (family, youth and community engagement) and how that can inform how we move forward.
It's turned into more of this qualitative narrative, the focus on race, rigor and relationships, and empathy interviews. It's about really spending time with people as opposed to more quantitative metrics, which are easier to capture at times but don't really get at the heart of people and relationships.
All of those things positioned us right for so many exciting possibilities. I'm just eager to see where it all goes.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.