Q&A: Alliant vaccinators find giving shots a 'happy,' 'hopeful' experience

About half of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
With the Alliant Energy Center’s recent designation as the state’s second Federal Emergency Management Agency mass vaccination site, the weekly capacity of vaccine doses there rose from 5,600 to 7,700. Public Health Madison & Dane County is in charge of the Alliant site, which has also served as a mass testing clinic since last May.
Charles Link began working at the testing clinic in October as the National Guard members staffing the site phased out. Six-and-a-half months later, Link is now seeing long lines of people smiling as they get their first or second dose of the vaccine instead of worrying about being sick amid a pandemic.
“We were all hoping to see this, and it feels great to actually achieve that goal,” Link said. “We worked hard and then here it is. And there's still some more hard work to do for sure, but it's really nice to have that sense of reward.”
Link can easily recall the morning the first shipment of vaccines arrived as “everybody clapped and cheered a bit.”
Colleague Bridgette Moore started months after Link, beginning work at the Alliant in late January. After going through the testing side of the operation briefly, she shifted to the vaccination side as well. Having lost three family members to COVID-19 and watching her son go to the hospital for his symptoms and eventually recover, Moore sees being part of the vaccination process as a special opportunity.
“It's such a blessing to have Dane County Public Health have the heart of the people here in Madison, and in Dane County, to make sure this runs like a well-oiled machine,” Moore said. “I love that I actually enjoy coming to work every day.”
Moore’s highlight so far is a 19-year-old who was so scared of the needle she was shaking. Moore brought her to a separate room and found her a distraction: a smile from the cute staff member working back there. By the time the young woman told Moore she was ready for her shot, Moore had already given it to her.
The Cap Times spoke with Link and Moore about the experience of giving the vaccines after taking part in the testing side of the operation.
What was that experience like, having these long lines for testing, with individuals concerned they might have a virus that's part of a global pandemic?
Link: I switched from private EMS, that's what I was doing before, to just be on the frontlines and help out with this crazy, crazy situation we're all in. It was intense, it was a little interesting with people; people are sick, they're coming in, they're not feeling well, or they're concerned that they've been exposed or it was a requirement for school or employment.
Those lines were long, sometimes the busy days, they'd be five hours. As that process changed, fine tuning our efficiency inside and then eventually getting the vaccine, which was awesome, that switch was super cool, because now we have people coming in that are very excited. They're super happy. There's smiles on people's faces. Some people have tears of joy.
Moore: That's what I see a lot. When I am giving vaccinations, they're so happy that they're getting the shot. They're crying, and I'm holding their hand and crying with them saying, "One less death, one less death."
How does it feel to give people that sense of hope?
Link: It feels great, and it's interesting because we are still in a mass vaccination site, so we're cranking out the clients that come in here. And you'd think things would get repetitive and robotic. But for some reason, there's such amazing personal experience and interaction that it's very exciting, it's very happy, it's very hopeful.
Moore: For me, it's almost like a life mission because I lost three people in my family to COVID and I almost lost my son. I've always been in the medical field, I have three nurses (in my family), including my mother, they're retired from nursing. It's a thing to help, it's a part of who we are. So when this opportunity came, and when we lost my mother, sister, we lost children and then my son got sick, I freaked out. And I was angry. And I began to pray. And I just said, "God, give me an opportunity. Let me serve the people so you can take care of my son."
My motto that I try to say to every individual, "Thank you for getting this vaccination. One less death, you're not just protecting yourself, now you're protecting everybody you're coming in contact with, thank you so much."
Link: It's a great time. It's a really interesting, amazing collaborative effort too. There's paramedics, nurses, firefighters...
Moore: ...medical assistants, all together, all trying to make sure that people are vaccinated.
Is there anything else either of you have to add about what it's like to be a part of this effort?
Link: I feel very fortunate that the opportunity arose. I'm really glad that I took advantage of it. And I'm really glad that I've been able to make a bunch of great, meaningful connections.
Moore: This disease is taking away things from people on all levels. So my mission and my hope is to get everybody vaccinated. It is so important because it takes effect on you physically, mentally and emotionally. And I think it's so important that we do that. Dane County Public Health have a great system going and they have a heart in here. It's not just the system, the people have the hearts of those around them. So we're a great melting pot.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.