Q&A: Alliant vaccinators find giving shots a 'happy,' 'hopeful' experience

What was that experience like, having these long lines for testing, with individuals concerned they might have a virus that's part of a global pandemic?

Link: I switched from private EMS, that's what I was doing before, to just be on the frontlines and help out with this crazy, crazy situation we're all in. It was intense, it was a little interesting with people; people are sick, they're coming in, they're not feeling well, or they're concerned that they've been exposed or it was a requirement for school or employment.

Those lines were long, sometimes the busy days, they'd be five hours. As that process changed, fine tuning our efficiency inside and then eventually getting the vaccine, which was awesome, that switch was super cool, because now we have people coming in that are very excited. They're super happy. There's smiles on people's faces. Some people have tears of joy.

Moore: That's what I see a lot. When I am giving vaccinations, they're so happy that they're getting the shot. They're crying, and I'm holding their hand and crying with them saying, "One less death, one less death."

How does it feel to give people that sense of hope?