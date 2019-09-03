In between cell phone notifications about breaking news or a promotion from a mobile game, the Madison School District could be letting parents know if their child is late to chemistry.
As part of a campaign to encourage better attendance this school year, the district is encouraging parents of middle school and high school students to use a push notification function on a school information app to get immediate smartphone updates about a missed class or late arrival.
While the notification option was available last year, Cindy Green, the district's executive director of secondary programs and Personalized Pathways, said parents are being encouraged to use it this year as part of a "Be Here to Get There" effort on raising attendance.
"In the past, we haven't really talked about attendance as its own thing in the district," Green said. "We haven't done a great job in the past of letting parents know how they access this information or this is even something that is available to them."
In 2018-19, about three-quarters of Madison students attended class 90% of the time or more.
The push notifications, which are alerts that generally appear on the top bar of a smartphone's home screen, can be turned on in the "Campus Parent" app developed by Infinite Campus — a company that specializes in school-based information software.
The app also lets parents receive information and set notifications for things like a change to a student's grade, when their lunch balance is low and whether the student scores below 70% on an assignment.
Green said she hopes the attendance notifications can "encourage conversations at home between the student and family to find out what's going on" before a student is in danger of failing a class or is listed as habitually truant, which is defined by state law as an unexcused absence for part of or all of five school days or more during a semester.
"I think it builds awareness for families, especially at the high school level," she said. "A lot of the information is reliant on the student to let the parent know, and this way parents are more involved."
When a student is not in class or arrives late, a teacher marks the information on their computer, which will then send out the push notification, Green said. Another notification can be sent out for students who are initially marked absent but come to class after attendance is taken, she said.
Green said the district does not have information on how many parents use the app, but said the goal is to get analytics on the number of Madison parents who download it for this year.