Public school enrollment down 3% around Wisconsin

DPI also released the information on general state aid and revenue limits for districts for the 2020-21 school year. The general state aid number is based on the previous year’s student count, while the revenue limit is based on a three-year rolling average to help limit the loss of funding if there is a large one-year decline.

Bush said that will help districts this year, but if enrollment stays low into next school year, it would begin to hurt districts more. MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel offered a similar explanation to School Board members on Monday.

“A three-year rolling average helps us in a year like this,” Ruppel said.

In July, the district received a projection of a loss of about $5.5 million in general state aid, but the numbers released Thursday actually show an increase of $1.7 million from 2019-20 to this year. Ruppel explained Monday that aid increase, along with a larger-than-expected increase in the property value in the district, helps lower the local property tax rate in the 2020-21 budget.

"No revenue coming out of this, no new money, but really good news for the local taxpayer," Ruppel said.

In the most recent MMSD budget proposals, the mill rate will either drop by 57 cents from last year, to $10.53 per $1,000 of property value — if the operating referendum fails — or increase by 1 cent from last year to $11.11 per $1,000 of property value, if the operating referendum is successful. The School Board is expected to vote on the two budgets at its Oct. 26 meeting.

