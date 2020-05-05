Public input on former MMSD superintendent finalists shows challenge of finding universal support

In late February, the district initially denied the request entirely, citing concerns about privacy and limiting people’s willingness to participate in future public input opportunities. The Cap Times said it was going to run a story about the denial and asked for comment, and the decision was reversed. The records took nearly two more months to deliver as staff redacted names and emails from the forms and then the pandemic delayed that work.

The district has since opened a new search for a permanent superintendent, as interim superintendent Jane Belmore’s contract expires at the end of July. The board is using the same firm as it did for the original search, BWP and Associates, which is conducting the new search at no cost.

"What we learned from the first process along with feedback we received from community will be considered in hiring our new superintendent," Reyes wrote in a text message to the Cap Times.

Themes include local familiarity, communication

While many of the comments about the candidates contained positives and negatives about the same topic, there were common threads among some respondents about the qualities they wanted to see in a superintendent.