Public hearing on Memorial High School renaming Sept. 29

“There is a question for me with such a heavy reliance on public comments about who really has access to these comments, who has access to this forum, who has access to knowing how this works and what this process is,” Memorial history teacher and committee member Amber Janssen said.

Memorial student and committee member Eliana Sauer offered a similar sentiment based on classmates she’s spoken with.

“As I’ve been talking to my peers at Memorial, almost everyone that I talk to has the exact same opinion and it’s not an opinion that is shared by the majority of the public comments,” Eliana said. “The public has an opinion but also the students clearly have an opinion that is different from that of their parents and former graduates.”

The committee also discussed whether naming a building after a person at all was the right decision, which was part of the reason to include Memorial High School among the options. Janssen said Dahmen was “the best boss I ever had” and “he’s the reason I’m back at Memorial,” but questioned the legacy any person can have decades from now.