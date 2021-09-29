Public hearing for renaming of Madison Memorial High School delayed

The monthslong renaming process for James Madison Memorial High School just got a bit longer after Wednesday’s planned public hearing on the top four finalists was canceled due to technical difficulties.
The meeting, which was planned to take place over Zoom to be broadcast live on the Madison School Board’s YouTube page, was rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Despite the delay, community members submitted 27 pages of written testimony with 118 public comments on the name change ahead of Wednesday’s planned meeting.
The board sought feedback on four finalists: Vel Phillips Memorial High School, Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School, Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School and Memorial High School.
A large number of written public comments were in favor of shortening the existing name to Memorial High School.
“If we now have issues with having a school named after a founding father, then I think we should definitely consider NOT naming schools after people anymore. Any person we select could potentially upset someone at some point for some reason – so I highly recommend just calling it Memorial High School and no longer naming buildings after people,” community member Michele Fuller wrote.
A number of community members also pointed out the high school is already widely known by its shortened name: Memorial.
Community members also threw their support behind the name Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School, after a former principal who died suddenly in 2014, his son Justin Dahmen among them.
“My Dad had a very difficult job, but there is very little debate; he did it as well as just about anyone who has ever lived,” wrote Justin Dahmen. “His lifelong dedication to the school and the Memorial community is unmatched.”
Community members also offered support for the name Darlene M. Hancock Memorial School, including a former student, Ashley Brown, who had both Hancock and Dahmen as principals during her time in the district.
“When days were tough, students would often run to her office for encouragement, support, or a warm hug. I was one of those students. Mrs. Hancock gave her students the love of a grandmother yet the hard lessons of coach,” Brown wrote.
The Madison School Board committee charged with selecting a new name for James Madison Memorial High School sought public feedback after a list of selections narrowed from 24 to four earlier this month.
The potential name change is the latest of several decisions spurred by Black students pushing for a racial reckoning in Madison. Former Memorial student Mya Berry called on the board to rename the school in August 2020 because James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and the city’s namesake, was a slave owner.
“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” Berry wrote.
Memorial High School is the third Madison school building to undergo a months-long renaming process within the past two years.
Dr. Virginia Henderson Elementary School, formerly Glendale Elementary, underwent a name change in early 2020 to honor a longtime Madison Schools employee who was a psychologist at the Southeast Side school for 15 years, and who helped to establish the African American Ethnic Academy — an after-school program to teach Black children about African American culture and heritage – outside of the district.
Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School, formerly Falk Elementary School, also celebrated the renaming of the building to honor the magazine publisher, prominent civil rights activist and the first African American to be voted to a public school board in Wisconsin, at the beginning of September.