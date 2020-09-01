Public Health amendment allows in-person instruction for students with disabilities

The state Supreme Court has asked PHMDC director Janel Heinrich and County Executive Joe Parisi to respond by Wednesday at noon.

The order allows public and private schools to open for grades K-2 in person with certain hygiene, mask and distancing requirements in place.

For grades 3-5 to be allowed in person, Dane County must be at or below a 14-day average of 39 cases per day for four consecutive weeks. Grades 6-12 in-person learning requires a 14-day average of 19 cases per day for four consecutive weeks.

As of Aug. 21, Dane County was averaging 42 cases per day, according to the county’s announcement. If the number rises above 54, public health would consider closing all schools for any in-person instruction.

School buildings can still be used for food distribution, health care services, child care, pickup of student materials and government functions.

