Proposed changes to layoff rules in Madison schools delayed to January as discussions continue

Madison Metropolitan School District officials will have two more months to come to an understanding with Madison Teachers Inc. over potential changes to layoff procedures.

Administration-proposed changes caused an uproar this summer, as MTI and its members pushed against adjustments to the employee handbook that would have removed tenure as the only factor governing who is laid off or reassigned to a different building.

MMSD administrators said that when basing changes on tenure, the relatively few staff members of color were often the ones fired or moved, furthering the challenge of creating a workforce that is representative of the district’s student body. MTI leaders expressed doubt that any other standards could be objectively applied, and said they were unhappy with the process that led to the proposal.

School Board members in July directed the administration to continue discussions with MTI and come back to them for a vote in November with a compromise. In a memo to board members for Monday’s Operations Work Group meeting, district staff wrote they had “made significant progress” in some areas, while others “are proving to be more complex,” asking for an extension to January.