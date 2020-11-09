Proposed changes to layoff rules in Madison schools delayed to January as discussions continue

Madison Metropolitan School District officials will have two more months to come to an understanding with Madison Teachers Inc. over potential changes to layoff procedures.
Administration-proposed changes caused an uproar this summer, as MTI and its members pushed against adjustments to the employee handbook that would have removed tenure as the only factor governing who is laid off or reassigned to a different building.
MMSD administrators said that when basing changes on tenure, the relatively few staff members of color were often the ones fired or moved, furthering the challenge of creating a workforce that is representative of the district’s student body. MTI leaders expressed doubt that any other standards could be objectively applied, and said they were unhappy with the process that led to the proposal.
School Board members in July directed the administration to continue discussions with MTI and come back to them for a vote in November with a compromise. In a memo to board members for Monday’s Operations Work Group meeting, district staff wrote they had “made significant progress” in some areas, while others “are proving to be more complex,” asking for an extension to January.
“Our conversations are going really well but what we’re finding is that this is a little bit more complex than we anticipated in terms of really developing a rubric,” MMSD chief of human resources Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff said Monday night. “It’s been a great process and great conversations up until this point, so we’re all feeling really good about it.”
Board members expressed appreciation Monday night for staff’s work toward finding common ground with the union. Board member Ali Muldrow said she was glad that staff was making sure “our students have the best teachers in front of them and also making sure that folks of color are not the last people hired and the first people fired in this district.”
Both the district and MTI have stated publicly they believe in the goal of a more diverse workforce. How to get there, however, is not as clear.
MMSD’s initial proposal included a rubric for decision-making they would develop with MTI, and a new rubric is expected to be presented to superintendent Carlton Jenkins by Dec. 30. Hargrove-Krieghoff said the handbook committee was “starting from scratch” in trying to come up with what to include in a rubric.
An MMSD report last fall found that as of the 2018-19 school year, 3.64% of the district’s teaching staff identified as Black compared to 17.9% of its students, while 86.5% of teaching staff was white compared to 42.2% of the student body.
School Board president Gloria Reyes said she was “excited” that the district was taking on the “hard work” of these conversations, adding that it was also an opportunity for MTI “to reimagine what equity means for their members.”
Jenkins said the discussion was “why I wanted to be right here in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“It’s one thing to say we’re an anti-racist district, it’s another thing to live up to it,” Jenkins said.
