Changes to the Madison Metropolitan School District employee handbook, opposed by the teachers' union, could get a vote from the School Board tonight, less than a month after they were removed from the agenda to give more time for negotiations.

Madison Teachers Inc. opposes two of the changes administrators recommend, most notably updating the language that determines who gets laid off or moved from one school to another in the event either is necessary. Historically, seniority has determined both, with the newest hired the first ones to go.

District administrators have maintained the seniority criterion is “not an indicator of qualifications or performance,” as interim superintendent Jane Belmore wrote in a memo to the School Board on the proposal, and makes it more challenging to diversify the district’s teaching workforce.

“Over the last (five) years the District has hired 285 teachers of color,” Belmore wrote in the memo. “Having these staff members always be subject to movement within the District does not create a good environment for retention. This negatively impacts our efforts of diversifying the workforce.”

MTI has agreed that the diversity of the teaching staff should better reflect the student body, but has asked for more time to negotiate how to go about that and what criteria to consider in place of seniority.

“The employee group has agreed the current language needs to be addressed but is concerned that there has not been sufficient time to explore the matter,” the “employee concern” section of the memo states. “There is also concern that the criteria are too subjective and not sufficiently defined. Seniority is a completely objective standard.”

The proposed language would also allow the district to provide 30 days notice of layoffs, replacing the current policy that only allows layoffs to occur at the end of the school year effective the following year. Belmore wrote it is a “budgetary matter” to have the 30 days notice option for extraordinary situations, but that it would “continue to be the norm” that layoffs occur each spring.

Under the new language, if retirements, resignations and voluntary leave do not fill the necessary cuts at a school, the district’s elementary, middle or high school chief of schools would work with the building principal to determine the employees to be laid off or moved.

The district included a “sample rubric” of criteria that could apply, and in the memo to the board Belmore wrote that “the district has committed to working with the employee group” to develop a final rubric. Criteria in the example include Educator Effectiveness scores, professional responsibilities and experiences, cultural competence, additional language proficiency and seniority.

That sample rubric and a proposed appeals process, which would follow part of the grievance procedure outlined in the handbook, are new to the proposal this month since the June 29 edition attached to that agenda. The proposal was pulled from that board meeting agenda hours before the meeting, with board president Gloria Reyes announcing in a statement that the delay would “allow for more discussion and collaboration with stakeholders prior to any board discussion and subsequent action on employee handbook changes.”

MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds and MTI communications specialist Michelle Michalak offered different accounts of how often the groups had met since June 29 — LeMonds said twice, Michalak said once. Overall, Michalak said the groups met on the topic six times since February, while LeMonds said six meetings had occurred since May 26 and wrote that “there were often delays in hearing back from MTI on scheduling for meetings” on the subject.

LeMonds said the administration has “a significant need to be flexible” in the near future because of state budget uncertainties and “unknown budget shortfalls due to virtual learning,” necessitating the changes to be effective Aug. 1. Michalak wrote that the timing of the proposal “is completely out of the norm” and “violated the informal agreement to postpone all discussions of substance until a new superintendent was in place.”

Carlton Jenkins will begin as the new MMSD superintendent Aug. 4.

MTI had organized its members to email and participate in the virtual public comment session ahead of the June 29 meeting to speak against the changes. Tonight’s meeting, which had its detailed agenda posted on BoardDocs around 6 p.m. Friday, does not feature a public comment portion, which LeMonds said is normal for special meetings.

The district is able to make the changes unilaterally with board approval if it chooses, as Act 10 in 2011 limited what unions have the right to collectively bargain for.

A need to diversify

The parties agree on the need for diversity in staff makeup, with Black teachers making up 3.6% of the teaching workforce compared to Black students being 18% of the student population.

“We all agree that we need to attract and retain high quality staff who reflect our students and our community with an emphasis on hiring and retaining Black educators,” Michalak wrote in her email. “MTI acknowledges their role and responsibility in this. MTI membership believes that the best way to do this (is) through genuine collaborative work.”

She suggested paying for necessary coursework for candidates for hard-to-fill positions, providing mentors or coaches for new-to-MMSD teachers of color, reviewing data and discussions with current and former teachers of color, expanding “grow your own” programs and committing to conduct exit interviews of all teachers leaving the district to understand why they leave.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen has strongly opposed the changes, saying in a statement she wants the board to “reject this blatant power grab.”

“Our new Superintendent starts August 4, and we’ve already voted on a preliminary budget so I must ask what’s the rush?” Vander Meulen wrote. “Are we to be remembered as the Board who removed Police from School or the Board who stripped its teachers of their rights?”

Board member Savion Castro wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend that, “Making mandatory staffing decisions based solely on seniority is not what’s best for students and simply upholds the status quo," indicating in the comments he also wants to consider some amendments to what's proposed.

“I do not want to eliminate seniority but add other factors into consideration,” he wrote. “Seniority is not a leading indicator of getting positive results for students. This is a structural inequity. Not only that, our Black staff are disproportionately harmed by seniority because historically, education is a white profession.”

Other changes

Another change to the handbook MTI opposes would alter hiring for support staff like School Security Assistants, food service staff and educational assistants, which currently prioritizes internal candidates by seniority.

“It is also time to provide a hiring process for our support units that mirrors our process for the teacher unit and allows the District to select the most qualified person for the position regardless of whether they are an internal or external candidate and regardless of seniority,” Belmore wrote. “Over time, the current language has come to serve as a structure of racial inequity that runs counter to our commitment to dismantle such structures, and to review existing policies and procedures that interfere with our progress on fighting inequities and racism within our educational system.”

MTI maintains that the change would “negatively impact employee morale by not rewarding employee seniority and tenure in the District.”

“The District has not provided the requisite training that would put employees in a better position to promote through the organization and until this training piece has been implemented such change would be unfair to the employees,” MTI wrote in the “employee concern” section of the memo to the board. “The District needs to work collaboratively with employee representatives to formalize career ladders.”

Other changes agreed to by the district and the Handbook Committee, which includes staff, include changes to hazard pay, an update to the revision process so it isn’t required to occur annually, languages updates for various positions and changes to emergency closure language.

