Madison students could face random and "as-needed" metal detector screenings under a proposed policy that is being offered to the Madison School Board months after a student was injured in a shooting near La Follette High School that resulted in the student body being screened with hand-held wands for two days.
A Madison School Board committee is to consider Monday a policy change that would explicitly govern the use of metal detector wands. No policy on the use of metal detectors currently exists.
"It gives us another tool in our toolbox to keep schools safe," said Joe Balles, the safety and security coordinator for the Madison School District.
The "as-needed" screenings could be prompted by "recent violence in the community or in response to an event in which additional security is required," according to the proposal.
Balles said such a situation would be similar to what happened at La Follette High School in September following a shooting two blocks away that injured a 16-year-old student.
About 1,600 students were screened with metal detector wands for two days as they entered the building while the suspects in that case had yet to be arrested, Balles said.
The Madison School District has not done random metal detector screenings, Balles said. The proposal would open that possibility. Balles said it could act as a deterrent for people bringing weapons into school buildings.
Under the policy, students would be screened by a staff member of the same gender. Those who identify as non-binary would be able to select who they want to screen them.
No individual student or group of students could be singled out for screening under the policy.
It also lays out the procedure of what to do if a metal detector is activated with students first removing all metal items from themselves and their backpacks. If it is activated a second time, a student would be "escorted to a private area to determine the cause of the alert," and two staff members would need to be present.
If a weapon is discovered or reasonably suspected, Madison police would be contacted.
Students and visitors with disabilities would be able to request to be excluded from screening "upon the need for a reasonable accommodation due to their disability." A school's principal would need to get administrative approval before a random or "as-needed" screening could happen.
The board's Operations Work Group meets at 5 p.m. Monday in room 103 of the Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton St., to discuss the proposal. The policy is expected to come before the full School Board on Feb. 25.