Proposal would give Madison School Board decision in staff discipline for 'racial incidents'

The Madison School District is proposing an investigative process into "racial incidents," such as the the use of racial slurs by staff members, that would give the School Board determination on if and how an employee is disciplined.

District staff presented Saturday recommendations on how to respond to and investigate racial incidents during a special meeting of the School Board. The proposal would build in board discretion on discipline for such cases.

The proposal follows the temporary termination this fall of a black West High School security guard after he said the N-word when telling a student not to use the slur, which drew international attention and had many people arguing the district did not take into account the context of the situation.

"I'm not going to belabor the background, we all know we've had several racial incidents last year," Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff, the district's head of human resources, said during the board meeting. "Some of those were involving staff to students, staff to staff, and students to staff."

Last school year, former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham put in place an informal zero-tolerance policy on the use of racial slurs by staff, regardless of the circumstance or context of the use.