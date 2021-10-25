A bill that could soon head to the full Legislature for a vote would redefine how Wisconsin public schools assess students’ early literacy skills.

The most recent effort to address what many consider a literacy crisis, the bill would require schools statewide to implement a new early literacy assessment for students. Schools would have to provide interventions if a student scored below a certain level.

“If we pass this bill and every school district in this state incorporates it starting now, I am confident we will be in the top 10 (in reading proficiency), if not higher than that, four to six years from now,” said state Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who authored the Senate version of the bill. “I'll be watching in that time, and you can hold me accountable if I'm wrong.”

Both the Assembly and Senate committees on education voted in favor of the bills Thursday.

So far, the effort has received support mostly from legislative Republicans. Other groups have acknowledged the crisis and applauded portions of the legislation but have held back outright support because of what they consider shortfalls.

Democratic state Rep. LaKeshia Myers of Milwaukee was an exception to the partisan support during the Assembly Committee on Education meeting Thursday. While she acknowledged “the bill is not perfect,” she said it’s an important step toward helping students, especially students of color who are on the losing end of the state’s worst-in-the-nation achievement gaps.

“When I look at students across the state that look like me and have the wide-ranging deficits in reading and math that exist, it’s hurtful,” Myers said. “At this point in time, it’s not about politics for me. It’s about actually getting the work done.”

It’s a step toward following the “science of reading,” one of two major schools of thought in the best way to teach reading, and an increasingly popular approach as critics of the “balanced literacy” regime that has long been in place in many Wisconsin districts point to stagnation in literacy rates.

That “science of reading” approach focuses on teaching phonics and helping students decode sounds of letters to understand words, while the other approach uses more context in reading passages for students. Steve Dykstra, a clinical psychologist in Milwaukee County who has advocated for the science of reading in literacy discussions in Wisconsin, said there appears to be “one way that brains learn to read,” and it’s through phonics-based instruction.

The Madison Metropolitan School District set its own course toward the science of reading late last year, setting up a task force with staff, community members and University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty that last met in June. It also plans to purchase new materials and curriculum and professional development focused on the concepts.

“I am hoping that the leadership that Dr. Jenkins is showing in taking the district in a new direction with reading will help Madison students,” said Chan Stroman, who supports the bill and was on the MMSD task force. “But I really hope that any student in Wisconsin who needs help can get that help and the first step is being seen as needing help.”

Schools would be required to screen students in kindergarten through second-grade at least three times each school year using a “universal screening assessment” within a specified time period of the year. Students who scored below the 25th percentile on the screening test would be considered “at-risk,” and schools would develop a personal reading plan for those students.

That percentile measurement, which doesn’t specify who students are measured against — is it within their school, district, state or nationally? — is among the concerns from some.

“We're not opposed to a system of comprehensive screening and assessment for early literacy,” said Wisconsin Association of School Boards government relations director Dan Rossmiller. “We think that the approach that's being taken in this bill is lacking in a number of elements, and not the least of which is resources, and or a recognition that resources are needed.”

Schools would also be required to provide a student’s results on a reading readiness assessment to their parents within 15 days after they score the assessment.

Rossmiller added that because the bill requires screenings be given multiple times a year regardless of how a student initially performs, the organization worries about the time it could take outside of the classroom. Additionally, he said, it could cause resource issues for schools or classrooms with higher percentages of students who have difficulty reading.

“It just seems to us that it gets very prescriptive and redundant or unnecessary to be continuing to use a universal screener for kids who don't show any difficulties,” Rossmiller said. “Where the rubber really meets the road on this is when you have a classroom that has a high percentage of kids with reading difficulties concentrated.”

Other groups that have registered against the bill include the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance and the Wisconsin State Reading Association. Those in support include the Wisconsin Reading Coalition, Decoding Dyslexia-WI and the Wisconsin Branch of The International Dyslexia Association.

Dykstra, a self-described “socialist” who supports this Republican effort, said just because the bill doesn’t solve every issue within the system of early literacy in the state doesn’t mean it’s a bad bill.

“That argument is, ‘We need so much more than this, let’s not do it,’” Dykstra said. “It’s like admitting that, ‘Yes we need to travel 1,000 miles, but 1,000 miles is so far and your plan only takes us 75 miles, let’s not do it.’ But they have no plan to go the 1,000 miles.”

Long-term, the rest of those “miles” might need to include changes in how teachers are trained and prepared. Rossmiller said efforts in other states like Mississippi that this bill aims to replicate included much more of those efforts, which allowed for more buy-in from teachers and school districts.

Bernier and Dykstra agreed that teachers are a key piece of changing early literacy outcomes for students.

“We have failed our students and our families; just a hair’s breath behind them, we have failed our teachers,” Dykstra said. “We have taught our teachers things about reading which are not true, we have failed to teach them things that are true.”

While Rossmiller and others questioned the lack of financial resources in the bill to support implementation, Dykstra said he believes these assessments can replace some of what districts are already doing.

“There seems to be this assumption that this is in addition to everything you’re already doing,” Dykstra said. “In many cases they’re going to be in place of things you do now.”

Stroman said the parent notification and involvement would also be key to helping struggling students under this bill.

“If you've got a kid who can't read, they get caught early,” she said. “Their parents are notified so that the parents can be engaged and can be part of the support process, and the kid’s progress is followed so you know as a school whether what you're doing is working or not.”

