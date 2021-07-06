Proposal to rename Memorial High School generates 88 pages of public comment

“I'd like to suggest retention of the name ‘James Madison Memorial High School,’ but with the caveat that there could be a teaching opportunity inherent in the school name: that James Madison the person had two sides, one worthy of celebration, and one worthy of criticism; such is the nature of history; it can be messy and complicated, and not always binary in terms of who are the heroes and villains,” wrote one alumnus. “There is also a worthy discussion that could be had among present and future students about the wisdom of judging the actions of people in the past by the moral standards of today.”