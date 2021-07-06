Proposal to rename Memorial High School generates 88 pages of public comment

The committee that will make recommendations on renaming James Madison Memorial High School already has its hands full as its first meeting approaches.
The Citizens’ Naming Committee will convene virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday to begin the next step in the renaming process, 10 months after the School Board received a proposal from a Memorial graduate to rename the school for Vel Phillips, a Wisconsin woman who achieved many firsts for Black women in the state.
The 12-person committee will discuss a variety of procedural topics like its meeting schedule and the process for reviewing the list of 24 proposed names at its first meeting. Members will also review the public comment received to date.
As of July 2, those comments covered 88 pages and featured a mix of support for and opposition to the renaming, illustrating that whatever happens, some will be unhappy with the outcome.
Mya Berry began pushing for a new name at the school when she was a student at Memorial in 2017, but her petition went nowhere. This time, however, the School Board agreed to consider it after two elementary schools recently received new names that honor local Black women.
The renaming now comes amid a political battle over how we consider our country’s history. Fights over toppled statues of confederate generals and debates over what should be taught in schools are raging around the country, making any discussion like this a potential lightning rod for criticism.
“How sad that our city has fallen victim the left's agenda,” wrote one commenter. “Re-naming a school for what purpose? Madison is no longer the Madison I called home.”
Berry’s criticism of the current name is largely based on Madison’s slave ownership and “the reflective history of Wisconsin’s disturbingly normalized relationship to the ideology of slavery.”
“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” Berry wrote in her proposal. “Expecting Black students to attend a school named after a slave owner is anti-Black.”
Not everyone agrees, based on the public comments.
“It is actually irrelevant whether Madison had slaves or not,” one person wrote. “Lots of people in that time frame had slaves. Naming it after some minor historical figure does no one any good.”
Some of the comments offered long, nuanced discussions about the different philosophies by which we judge historical figures through modern standards.
“I'd like to suggest retention of the name ‘James Madison Memorial High School,’ but with the caveat that there could be a teaching opportunity inherent in the school name: that James Madison the person had two sides, one worthy of celebration, and one worthy of criticism; such is the nature of history; it can be messy and complicated, and not always binary in terms of who are the heroes and villains,” wrote one alumnus. “There is also a worthy discussion that could be had among present and future students about the wisdom of judging the actions of people in the past by the moral standards of today.”
Others were more direct: “This is dumb. Stop it. Get kids back in schools!”
Some commenters offered support for various renaming suggestions, with former Memorial principal Bruce Dahmen, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg and simply dropping the “James” and calling it Memorial High School among those mentioned regularly. Dahmen especially received strong support throughout the pages of comments from former students, staffers and parents.
“Bruce is an example of an everyday super hero that worked every day to make our lives better as kids in Madison,” one person wrote. “He exemplified what it meant to act with integrity and be a member of our community.”
Others offered support for Berry's initial idea, Phillips, and her suggestion that Madison's slave ownership was disqualifying for having a school named after him.
"Being a 'slave owner' is dehumanizing people of color, and looking down on them because you feel that since someone isn’t the same color as you then you have the right to feel like you own their life," wrote one. "That is truly what racism is."
The CNC can recommend up to four names to the School Board that meet the board’s school naming criteria and choose one as its favored option. The committee will hold a public hearing on its recommendations at least two weeks prior to making a decision.
The School Board will make the final decision on a renaming.
