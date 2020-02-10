Project Unify promotes inclusion of students with special needs

When a group of students at Glacial Drumlin School in Cottage Grove attended an eighth-grade girls basketball game recently, it was more than a chance to cheer for the home team.

The group attended the game as part of an organization called Project Unify, which seeks to bring together students in special education with those who are not. This particular activity, which has been done in the past, is called Fans in the Stands.

On the day of the after-school basketball game at Glacial Drumlin, fifth-grader Rylee Ganshert, who has special needs, got to choose what color of bandana everyone would wear. He picked purple. As he sat at the game surrounded by members of the organization holding posters they made ahead of time, Rylee said he liked being able to stay at school two hours longer than normal.

His sister, seventh-grader Breleigh Ganshert, said she thought the organization was cool and liked seeing students helping other students.

“I think (Rylee) likes it,” said Breleigh, who also went to the game. “He likes that he can be a part of it and be kind of like a star.”