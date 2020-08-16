Program helps middle school students navigate Life as a Boy

The boys were among many others who helped July 30 and 31 to nail on white-painted sticks to represent each second. But first they wrote a message on topics “near and dear to them” on the back of the sticks, said Tim Hall, elementary program manager at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center.

“It was a way for people to express their anger, maybe their joy, anything that was on their mind about the situation,” Hall said.

Basis for program

He designed the Life as a Boy program based on volunteerism, cultural enrichment and fellowship. It features a club for third- through fifth-graders and another for sixth- through eighth-graders. There is also a group for ninth- through 12th-graders that meets less frequently.

Hall took youth Downtown to see the process of making the mural as well as how important it is to get the message out, he said.

“A lot of people came by and were in love with it. I wanted them to think about the murals that we saw and the Black American experience,” Hall said.

Over the last couple of weeks the boys drew sketches and then worked off of them to paint their own small murals depicting subjects such as music, anger, protesting and peace. They will be combined into one large mural.