Private Wisconsin schools challenge distribution plan for federal pandemic relief money

"It's the same impact that public schools have had," Moore said. "The funding that's designed to help schools with it … ought not to be distributed in a way that benefits public schools differently than private schools."

He said the four schools that are part of Impact Christian Schools are made up of approximately 46% low-income students, but said he's unsure how much more money the schools could get if DPI switched to counting total student enrollment.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which provided legal advice to the schools challenging DPI's position, estimates private schools in Milwaukee would be eligible for $2 million more in CARES Act money if total enrollment was used.

But Zuckerman cautioned any estimates on how much more help private schools would get from the CARES Act comes with the caveat that private schools need to opt-in to receive it.

He said school districts and private schools alike might benefit more from a poverty-based formula, but others could gain more under an enrollment-based allocation.

"It will vary district by district and individual private school by private school," he said.