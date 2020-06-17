Private Wisconsin schools challenge distribution plan for federal pandemic relief money

Private Wisconsin schools are arguing the state education agency should dole out federal COVID-19 relief money based on student enrollment and not poverty — reflecting a national argument on how money in a $2.2 trillion relief package should be split between public and private schools.
A coalition of 27 private schools sent a letter Wednesday to the state Department of Public Instruction arguing DPI's plan to allocate its share of money earmarked for schools in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act goes against federal guidance.
"DPI's position that the funding is allocated based on student economic status (instead of total student enrollment) will prevent private schools from receiving their equitable share of federal funding," the letter said.
But the education agency argues its poverty-based formula for the funds follows the language of the CARES Act, which directs the relief money to be distributed similar to how Title I money — a regular federal education fund tied to poverty — is determined.
"We are following the statute," said Jonas Zuckerman, director of DPI's Title I and School Support Team.
Zuckerman said the federal guidance out of Betsy DeVos' Department of Education to distribute money based on total enrollment, which the private schools are advocating for, is non-binding.
Dan Rossmiller, a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said the organization supports DPI's position.
"The money should be allocated according to what the CARES Act says," he said. "The private schools are coming in late in the game really after that ship has sailed and arguing to upend what the DPI proposed."
Federal relief
The CARES Act included $30.7 billion for K-12 and higher education institutions affected by the coronavirus pandemic across four funding pots.
DPI received $174.8 million from one of the pots targeting elementary and secondary schools. It plans on allocating at least 90% of the money, or $157.3 million, directly to school districts. The remaining money is set aside for "emergency needs" as determined by DPI.
Private schools need to then work with the districts they're located in to determine how much assistance they could receive to cover pandemic-related expenditures, such as training teachers for online learning or purchasing laptops.
Currently, DPI is asking private schools submit information on the number of low-income students they educate to determine how much financial relief they can receive.
The money will not be paid directly to private schools, but rather, districts will pay to cover "equitable services" due to private schools based on the distribution formula. Funds are expected to be distributed in July.
"The CARES Act is designed to help both public and private schools respond to unique challenges created by the pandemic and prepare to serve students safely regardless of the population or makeup of the school's students," the private schools argued in the letter.
The Madison School District is estimating it will receive $4.2 million to $4.7 million in federal funding depending on if it's enrollment- or poverty-based, respectively, said chief finance officer Kelly Ruppel.
But whatever it receives isn't expected to fully cover the approximately $2.5 million in pandemic-related costs incurred by the district this year or the estimated $4 million in costs for the next two school years.
Separately on Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced $46 million for K-12 schools from a different pool in the CARES Act will "prioritize students and districts that have the highest remote learning needs and have been the most significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." The CARES Act gives governors discretion on how that money is spent.
Pandemic effects
Charles Moore, executive director of Impact Christian Schools, a coalition of three Madison private schools and one school in Baraboo that signed onto letter to DPI, said the pandemic — and a mid-March mandate to close all Wisconsin schools to stem the spread of the virus — created similar financial challenges for private schools as it did public schools. Both experienced extra costs for online learning and preparing to make schools safe for children to return in the fall.
"It's the same impact that public schools have had," Moore said. "The funding that's designed to help schools with it … ought not to be distributed in a way that benefits public schools differently than private schools."
He said the four schools that are part of Impact Christian Schools are made up of approximately 46% low-income students, but said he's unsure how much more money the schools could get if DPI switched to counting total student enrollment.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which provided legal advice to the schools challenging DPI's position, estimates private schools in Milwaukee would be eligible for $2 million more in CARES Act money if total enrollment was used.
But Zuckerman cautioned any estimates on how much more help private schools would get from the CARES Act comes with the caveat that private schools need to opt-in to receive it.
He said school districts and private schools alike might benefit more from a poverty-based formula, but others could gain more under an enrollment-based allocation.
"It will vary district by district and individual private school by private school," he said.
Libby Sobic, an attorney for WILL, said just as public school budgets are being affected by the pandemic, private schools are also seeing financial strains.
She said private schools have lost money from donations collected during church services that had been halted for weeks and are receiving less donor money.
"People think of private schools and they think, 'Well, someone's paying $15,000 a year in tuition and there's some exorbitant fees,'" Sobic said. "But the majority of our private schools, particularly in urban areas, are private schools that are serving families that are middle-class or low-income and aren't paying a ton of tuition dollars."
