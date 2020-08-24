Private schools push back against Dane County schools order; legal challenges expected

Moore said the school wanted to offer in-person classes for families who don't have flexibility in work schedules to look after children learning at home or face technology and internet limitations. He said it's particularly important for low-income families enrolled through the state's voucher program.

"We had everything ready to go," Moore said. "We were feeling like the only people who would be having in-person education at our school are those families that really thought this would be good and safe for their kid."

Similarly at Lighthouse Christian School on Madison's Southwest Side, about 80% of the approximately 230 students in 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade chose in-person instruction, Sierra said.

"I do think schools should be essential and teachers are essential," she said. "We should be allowed to open to the best of our ability."

Sierra said the majority of the families at Lighthouse, which also participates in the voucher program that provides taxpayer subsidies for income-eligible families to enroll children in private schools, are low-income.