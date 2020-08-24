Private schools push back against Dane County school order; legal challenges expected

Private schools in Dane County are pushing back against an order from the local health department — and legal challenges are expected — that suspends most in-person instruction for the start of the new school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heads of private school say an order issued Friday from Public Health Madison and Dane County requiring schools to teach students in grades 3-12 completely online is overly broad, poorly timed and upends their plans to give parents a choice between face-to-face or virtual learning options.
The order, which applies to both public and private schools, took effect Monday.
"We've been operating as a child care and a summer school all summer and have had no problems here," said Tia Sierra, principal of Lighthouse Christian School in Madison. "We've implemented all of the requirements and regulations, and we haven't had any cases here in our staff or our students. We're very disappointed because we feel we've been doing a good job and could continue to do a good job."
Under Emergency Order #9, schools can offer in-person instruction for kindergarten to second grade students. But certain benchmarks need to be reached before classes can resume for older grades.
In order for third- to fifth-graders to return to school buildings, the county needs to sustain a two-week average of daily coronavirus cases at or below 39 cases per day for four consecutive weeks. The two-week average needs to be at or below 19 cases per day for four straight weeks to offer in-person instruction in grades six to 12.
As of Friday, the county was averaging 42 cases per day.
Public Health spokesperson Sarah Mattes said in a statement Monday the phased approach for different grade levels is meant to "carefully minimize risk of exposure to the greatest extent possible."
"As we re-introduce in-person school, we must ensure we are still able to identify and contain the number of cases that are likely to result from more people being exposed in more settings," she said.
In the absence of guidance from the state on what specific metrics should lead to schools reopening or closing, Mattes said Public Health's benchmarks are stricter than guidance for reopening Minnesota schools but less stringent than Michigan.
Jim Bender, president of School Choice Wisconsin, argues decisions on whether it is safe to hold face-to-face classes should be based on school-specific coronavirus data and not a county-wide figure "the health department picked out of a hat."
"This has nothing to do with science," Bender said. "I think it's all the more frustrating for the schools that have put so much work into preparing their buildings to be open and communicating with parents and doing all that."
Bender said he's aware of several groups of parents and schools preparing legal challenges.
St. Ambrose Academy, a Catholic middle and high school on Madison's West Side, has raised more than $80,000 through crowdfunding to take legal action against the county.
Sierra said she worries the ability for schools to reopen could unfairly be driven by UW-Madison students, who return to campus for classes next week and might not take the public health situation as seriously. Approximately 40% of the county's 5,114 cases are from people ages 20 to 29.
"I don't think the metrics make any sense," she said. "I think it should be age-specific and even school-specific."
Most Dane County school districts have already opted for a fully online start to 2020-21. But the order does affect the Waunakee School District's plans, which was offering a hybrid option for kindergarten to fourth grade students that will now need to be dropped for the two older grades.
The Edgerton School District, which spans the border of Dane and Rock counties, plans to offer hybrid options of part in-person and part online learning. But since its school buildings are in Rock County, Dane County's order does not apply to them.
Charles Moore, principal of High Point Christian School, said the Friday evening announcement from Public Health came at the "very last possible minute" because many private schools planned to start the school year Monday or sometime this week.
High Point pushed back its original start date of Wednesday to Aug. 31, Moore said.
Mattes said Public Health was waiting on the state Department of Health Services to release its guidance on school-related coronavirus metrics before communicating to Dane County schools on what public health figures would require schools to close or allow them to open.
But the state didn't include specific metrics for schools to follow when DHS released guidance last Wednesday, she said, so Public Health acted quickly to release its own benchmarks Friday instead of waiting any longer.
High Point educates about 260 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade across two campuses — one on Madison's Far West Side and another in Mount Horeb. Moore said about 80% of families were opting for in-person classes and about 20% chose virtual instruction.
"Private Christian schools are mission-driven," Moore said. "We want to help parents not just educationally but spiritually — and to some degree we're like a combination of a church and a school — and so we have an interest in having the kids present for spiritual reasons as well as academic reasons."
Similarly at Lighthouse Christian School on Madison's Southwest Side, about 80% of the approximately 230 students in 4-year-old kindergarten to eighth grade chose in-person instruction, Sierra said.
"I do think schools should be essential and teachers are essential," she said. "We should be allowed to open to the best of our ability."
Sierra said most of the families at Lighthouse, which participates in the state's voucher program that provides taxpayer subsidies for income-eligible families to send children to private schools, are low-income workers.
"We serve the families who cannot not work, they have to work," Sierra said. "Their children are the ones more likely to be falling off the academic gaps, so we need to address those two issues, the academics of these kids that are already far behind and the economics of the families that have to work."
In a letter Saturday to parents of students in schools in the Madison Catholic Diocese, Bishop Donald Hying and Michael Lancaster, superintendent of the Diocesan schools, said they were "extraordinarily disappointed at this order and its timing."
"You have told us of your sadness, your anger, and your children's grief as they burst into tears when you told them of the County's decision," they wrote.
