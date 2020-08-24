Private schools push back against Dane County school order; legal challenges expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private schools in Dane County are pushing back against an order from the local health department — and legal challenges are expected — that suspends most in-person instruction for the start of the new school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heads of private school say an order issued Friday from Public Health Madison and Dane County requiring schools to teach students in grades 3-12 completely online is overly broad, poorly timed and upends their plans to give parents a choice between face-to-face or virtual learning options.

The order, which applies to both public and private schools, took effect Monday.

"We've been operating as a child care and a summer school all summer and have had no problems here," said Tia Sierra, principal of Lighthouse Christian School in Madison. "We've implemented all of the requirements and regulations, and we haven't had any cases here in our staff or our students. We're very disappointed because we feel we've been doing a good job and could continue to do a good job."

Under Emergency Order #9, schools can offer in-person instruction for kindergarten to second grade students. But certain benchmarks need to be reached before classes can resume for older grades.