Principal Devon LaRosa leaving La Follette for Chicago

La Follette High School is searching for a new principal.
Devon LaRosa, who came to the school in 2019, announced Friday morning he was resigning from the position to move to a role in Chicago Public Schools. He said is not leaving immediately and wants to help the transition to a new leader, a process he said central office officials are actively discussing.
“I honestly don’t know the exact date, but I do want to respect Madison because this is tough,” LaRosa said in an interview. “I want to be supportive; this place has done everything amazing for me and my daughter.”
LaRosa, a single father, is moving to be with his fiancé and her child in Chicago, he explained.
“It’s about family,” LaRosa said. “We're just excited to bring our families together and it's just going to be Chicago is where we land, where she lives.”
LaRosa was well-respected among many parents and staff members at the school, who felt he provided a clear vision for the east side school. One staff member called his leaving a “huge loss” for the school.
The announcement adds to what was already promising to be a challenging year ahead for staff, students and families. Earlier in the summer, the pandemic looked to be trending toward allowing a closer-to-normal school year, but the rise of the delta variant has put that in question again.
Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones said in a statement the union thanked LaRosa “for his service to the students, staff, and La Follette community” and wished him well.
“As a union we expect that the process to hire a new principal is transparent and collaborative with the La Follette community,” Jones said. “We're in a precarious time where there are education careers at all levels but fewer candidates because of systemic inequities. We need to come together to reinvest in our education community to attract the best and brightest because our children deserve the best.”
La Follette has had six principals in the last 15 years after Michael Meissen served in the role from 1992 to 2006:
- John Broome, July 2006-Dec. 2006
- Loren Rathert (interim), Dec. 2006-July 2007
- Joe Gothard, 2007-2011
- Chad Wiese, 2011-15
- Sean Storch, 2015-19
- Devon LaRosa, 2019-21
Much of LaRosa’s tenure in the position, like his counterpart Brendan Kearney at East who also left this summer, came amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, LaRosa said he learned how committed Madison is to activism and authenticity in his time here, including his staff and students.
“Whether it's energy, whether they're standing up for Black Lives Matter, whether it's we're going to raise the Pride flag right alongside the U.S. flag, and we don't care who drives by and says, ‘Well you shouldn't have,’” LaRosa said.
He said superintendent Carlton Jenkins has already invited him back for an eventual groundbreaking ceremony when the work from the 2020 capital referendum is completed, which LaRosa said he accepted. That work, which includes $70 million in upgrades to each of La Follette and the other comprehensive high schools, is a major opportunity for whoever takes over the role, LaRosa said, as they remove barriers for students.
That will also bring change, which LaRosa acknowledged as a leader can be a challenge.
“That’s the biggest one, how are we managing this change of new systems and new approaches to things?” he said.
He thanked the district leadership, including the School Board and Jenkins, for embracing his suggestions.
“They didn't tell me ‘no’ when I would come up with crazy ideas,” he said. “And I wanted to do things, they're like, ‘Okay, let's see how we can do this.’
“It is rare to be in a place where they're like, ‘Let's lean into your craziness.’”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.