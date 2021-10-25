Preview: Madison School Board to vote on student suspension moratorium, budget, camera policy

Elementary student suspensions, hidden camera policy and the district's 2021-22 budget all all scheduled to be voted on by the Madison School Board during a jam-packed meeting Monday night.
A moratorium on suspensions for elementary students will be taken up by the board during the regular meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The board will vote on an addendum to the district’s elementary behavior education plan that says out-of-school suspension will not be used as a response to behavior of students in grades K-5.
“There is no benefit to suspending children,” board president Ali Muldrow said during a September meeting. “Our most likely students to be suspended are African American, our most likely students to be suspended have disabilities. So, that leads me to believe the most likely children to get suspended at our schools are Black students with disabilities.”
Elementary students who were penalized with out-of-school suspensions in recent years were disproportionately Black or African American, according to data provided by the district. More than 45% of Black and African American elementary students made up those who were disciplined through out-of-school suspension each year in the past three in-person school years. Black and African American students make up just 19% of the district’s student population.
Elementary students with disabilities were also disproportionately disciplined through out-of-school suspensions. More than 64% of elementary students with disabilities made up those who were disciplined through out-of-school suspension each year in the past three in-person school years. Students with disabilities make up just 15% of the district’s student population.
“We know what our data says about suspension, we know the students that are being impacted and we know we have to do better if were are trying to be an anti-racist, and striving to be an anti-racist organization,” Madison Elementary Chief of Schools Carlettra Stanford told the board during a September Instruction Work Group meeting.
Stanford said principals are in support of the moratorium as long as tools such as restorative justice and effective alternatives to suspension are in place.
The number of elementary students that have been disciplined through out-of-school suspensions dropped significantly, from more than 700 in 2013-14 to 142 in the 2014-15 school year, after the district transitioned from a traditional code of conduct to a behavior education plan in 2014. One hundred and seventy four elementary students were disciplined through out-of-school suspension during the 2019-20 school year.
“That history reminds us that we can make these big changes and we have as a district, and we have already made progress on this issue,” the district’s Coordinator of Progressive Bryn Martyna told the board in September. “We are ready for this next step.”
2021-22 budget
The board also plans to vote on its budget for the 2021-22 school year during their Monday meeting.
Homeowners with an average home value of $335,200 could see an increase of $312 annually, or a levy increase of 1.96%, on their property tax bill. The average home value increased 6.3% over the previous year, from $315,200 to $335,200.
The budget accounts for $537,995,501 in all-funds expenditures, an increase of 11.41% over the previous school year, which includes federal and local COVID-19-related funding. The district will see a 4.5% increase in general state aid, or $40.2 million, despite a $0 increase in the revenue limit or per-pupil categorical aid. Enrollment, used to calculate the amount of state aid given to the district, was down 405 students during 2021-22 compared to the previous school year.
The budget also includes a pay increase of 3.23% for teachers, the highest allowable, and a $1.6 million budgetary increase for staff health insurance. The district currently has 4,030 full-time employees on staff.
Camera policy
In the wake of two East High School incidents involving hidden cameras, the Madison School Board plans to forbid such surveillance, along with other updates to district policies, as well during the Monday meeting.
Policies regarding the use of cameras on school property have not been updated since 2001. Recent incidents, including the discovery of hidden surveillance cameras at East, raised the need to update several outdated board policies, board member Cris Carusi said ahead of the committee’s Monday meeting.
The district superintendent is permitted to authorize the use of hidden cameras under current policy, while proposed changes would forbid their use.
Current policy already prohibits cameras in “areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy,” including locker rooms, restrooms or other designated changing areas.
“We will not have any hidden cameras in Madison Metropolitan School District, I want to make sure that’s clear,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during an Operations Work Group meeting earlier in October.