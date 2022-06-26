Presidential teaching award finalist didn't stray far from the farm

Mark Bussian, a finalist for a national teaching award, started his career miles from the farm where he grew up and has never left.

He student-taught at Eastside Elementary School in Sun Prairie, which was near his family farm in rural Columbus. He went on to teach at Eastside for 11 years before switching to Token Springs Elementary School, where he just finished his fourth year.

“It meant a lot,” Bussian said of being named a finalist. “It just kind of solidified that the things I am doing with the students in my classroom are impactful.”

He is one of four Wisconsin educators who have been named finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. It is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers.

Bussian has taught kindergarten, second and third grade, and was recognized for the way he teaches math.

Beckham Block, who had Bussian as a teacher for second grade this past year and also as a kindergartner, said he “loved” him.

“He would go slow with kids who didn’t understand the first time,” Beckham said. “He’s very caring and he really helped me understand something I didn’t understand the first time in math.”

Beckham said math is his favorite subject and liked how Bussian taught it.

The other Wisconsin finalists are: Alice Severson, 5K-grade 5 science teacher at Madison's Huegel Elementary School; Jessica Meacham, 4K-grade 5 STEAM teacher, Southern Door Elementary School, Brussels; and Suzanne Zietlow, third-grade science teacher, Discovery Charter School, Columbus.

The award, presented annually since 1983, recognizes K-12 STEM and/or computer science teachers from across the nation.

Applications from Wisconsin’s finalists will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers the awards on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Each awardee receives a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and an all-expenses-paid trip for an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. Recognition events may include professional development opportunities and discussions with policy makers on how to improve STEM and/or computer science education.

As part of the application, Bussian had to submit a resume and a videotape of himself doing a 30-minute lesson with students.

Each application is evaluated according to “five dimensions of outstanding teaching” — mastering content appropriate to the grade level taught, using effective instructional methods and strategies, effectively using student assessments, employing reflective practice and life-long learning, and exhibiting leadership inside and outside of the classroom.

A breakthrough

Jillian Block, Beckham’s mother, said her son showed low confidence, particularly in the area of reading, but Bussian helped him identify his overall strengths and build off them. She said Bussian helped Beckham recognize that math was a strength for him and gave him a lot of praise in that area.

“We saw this kid really blossom across the second-grade year,” she said.

Bussian "really went above and beyond to know the kids individually, and then he made connections with the caregivers to let us know how much he knew our children,” Jillian Block said. “Educator parents are even more picky with their kids, and Mark really exceeded our expectations. He was phenomenal.”

Block was principal of Creekside Elementary School and is moving to Northside Elementary School. Beckham’s father, Derek Block, was a science teacher at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and is going to Sun Prairie West High School.

Extra duties

This is the fourth year that in addition to teaching during the regular school year, Bussian has served as the summer school principal at Westside Elementary School. He will start a new job this fall as instructional coach at Westside.

“I think knowing not just the curriculum content but also knowing how students best learn and how students can be successful and how learning can be impactful will help me as I take on this new role as instructional coach,” he said.

Bussian will work with teachers in areas such as best practices, interventions, ways to strengthen learning and social-emotional learning. He will provide any support teachers need for setting up routines and expectations. Literacy and math will be a big focus, but he will work with teachers across all areas, he said.

“I feel like the job description and what I would be doing fits very well with my teaching philosophy and kind of the next steps I want to take in my career,” Bussian said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.