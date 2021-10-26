President of Edgewood High School announces plan to retire in June 2022

The president of Edgewood High School will step down from his role in June 2022, the school said this week.
Mike Elliott, who has been president of the private high school in Madison since 2013, told students, staff and faculty in a statement Monday that the decision came after conversations with family and friends, much thought and many prayers.
“This was not an easy decision for me because I love Edgewood and our strong community,” Elliott said. “Together we have endured and accomplished much, and for that I am proud and will be forever thankful.”
He cited a desire to spend time with his family, including his young grandchildren, which prompted his decision to retire from the position.
“A lot of it had to do with the 50 to 60 hour weeks, week after week after week, not just in the regular job but COVID has added a lot of time to the job as school administrator,” he said. “When I came here, I promised I would stay for five years, and I can’t believe it’s been nine years.”
Marykay Zimbrick, chair of the Edgewood High School Board, said she and fellow Board members were grateful for the leadership Elliott has shown as president through “uncertain” and often “challenging” times.
“(Elliott) has worked hard with faculty, staff, students, parents and trustees to keep Edgewood open and safe while providing a quality educational experience,” she said.
The board is in the process of putting together a committee, headed by a current member, that will lead the search for the next school president, Zimbrick said. She hopes to have Elliott's successor chosen by the time he retires in June.
"We’re looking for our next president with COVID in mind," she said, when considering how the pandemic has changed education.
Elliott plans to stay involved with Edgewood after retiring to help raise money for the school and oversee a building project that is set to begin in 2022.
During Elliott's tenure, the school raised over $23 million to fund various construction projects including a new performing arts center, installation of the school’s first elevator system, updates and expansions to the school’s athletic complex, as well as various remodeling projects. He worked with the school’s business manager to reestablish a faculty and staff wage scale in an effort to attract new educators.
“I wanted to make a major contribution while at Edgewood,” Elliott said. “I wanted to make sure when I left that the school was in a better place than when I came. Thanks to the generous Edgewood community I feel good about where we are.”