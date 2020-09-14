Preschool of the Arts expands to include elementary students amid COVID-19 pandemic

Preschool of the Arts isn’t just for preschoolers anymore.
The early childhood center on Madison’s West Side, which previously served children from ages 17 months to about 5, has added kindergarten through second grade this fall as it pivots to address the new realities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new arrangement helps the preschool families who were juggling jobs and assisting their elementary-age children with online learning at home.
“Our families that had kids here previously or still had little ones here were a little panicked,” said Preschool of the Arts executive director Penny Robbins.
In addition, organizations caring for children have been hit hard by the pandemic, said Robbins, whose own facility was closed from March 13 to June 1. When it reopened it had only about half the normal enrollment, which also meant fewer staff members.
Robbins, who started in her position Jan. 6, was about two months into her new job when the coronavirus pandemic rocked the preschool world. As the Preschool of the Arts looked for ways to continue to support its teachers and the school, opening up to older grades made sense, Robbins said. The school runs a summer program for kindergarten through second-grade students.
The elementary-age students this fall come from 19 different schools. A large part of their mornings are spent on their online learning. The rest of the day is filled with music, art, physical movement and more project-based learning.
“I get to see friends live and not on Zoom,” said second-grader Gabriel Mahaffey, who participates in Olson Elementary School’s online learning while enrolled at Preschool of the Arts.
Gabriel’s third-grade brother, Jaime, also attends the preschool under a special provision since the family, including the boys’ 15-year-old brother, has long been affiliated with the school.
Their father, Greg Mahaffey, said he and his wife, Megan, decided to send the boys to the school for a number of reasons.
“It’s just really that trust we have with the school community,” he said. “They make good decisions. There is a huge investment in the school with the arts ... That has always been important to us.”
He said he also likes the school’s child-centered philosophy and he thought having his children around others would lead to lessons in conflict resolution that are hard to teach online.
Mahaffey is director of operations for the Wisconsin eSchool Network, which helps school districts with their online learning infrastructures. He is predictably quite busy now, spending six hours a day in meetings. Dr. Meghan Mahaffey is a pediatrician.
“Not every family can make the choice we’ve made. We struggle with that as well,” Greg Mahaffey said.
Anja Mueller, who teachers first and second grade with Katie Barclay, said at first it felt “pretty daunting” to teach 15 students with 11 different online programs.
“In general, I feel like every day is feeling easier,” Mueller said. “We feel like we are supporting families in our community and we are happy to be part of it.”
Barclay said it seems the students are enjoying having a change in their environment while also having a routine.
“Some of them have been at home all summer,” she said.“With the times right now, we are kind of living the same day every day.”
First-grader Felix Slobounov, who attends Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, was exploring the school’s outside area with his friends last Friday and found a rubber octopus and a treasure chest containing geodes that had been buried.
“I like that they have really fun activities and they have games to play,” said second-grader Charlotte Austin, who attends Muir Elementary School. “I really like to draw.”
Students were working on self-portraits, and Charlotte was giving particular attention to the eyes because her smile was partly covered by her mask.
Sumaya Al-Adra, a kindergartner at Muir Elementary, said while she likes it at home, she is enjoying being at the preschool.
“Everybody is wearing a mask, and I can eat lunch with everybody,” Sumaya said.
Robbins said Preschool of the Arts originally figured it would aim for eight to 10 students in each of three classes. But the response was so overwhelming it led to three classes of 15 students, which is the maximum allowed under the order from Public Health Madison and Dane County. There also was a waiting list.
Preschool of the Arts normally enrolls about 190 to 200 youngsters, and the maximum allowed now is 160. Enrollment now stands at 155, including the older children.
“It is a big transition, especially for the school-aged kids, dealing with daily disappointment (of not being in their home schools),” Robbins said. “But I think the kids have adjusted extremely well. They know Preschool of the Arts.”
