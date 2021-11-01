Preschool at Aldo Leopold Nature Center takes learning outdoors

As the preschoolers arrived on a recent day, they could head to an outside table to rub a crayon over a piece of paper that was on top of a leaf, allowing the pattern of the leaf to show. The projects on the “investigation table” rotate depending on what the class is learning about that week.

Erickson said it made sense to turn some climate exhibit space, which drew few walk-in visitors, and gift shop space into a site for the preschool.

“The space was just sitting there and sucking up energy,” Erickson said. “When people come to visit us, they aren’t spending much time in the building. They are going out onto the land ... and that’s what we really want them to do.”

Codie Heidemann’s 5-year-old son, Ezra, attends the preschool, and she hopes her younger children will one day, too. Heidemann, who lives in Oregon and is homeschooling, did not plan to send him to the preschool.

“I drive from Oregon to Monona to give my (child) this opportunity because it is so important to us as a family, instilling a love of nature in our kids,” she said. “I thought, ‘Playing outside the whole time he is there is well worth it.’”

She said Ezra loves the play space, especially the slide and mud kitchen.