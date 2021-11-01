Preschool at Aldo Leopold Nature Center takes learning outdoors

When the Aldo Leopold Nature Center underwent a major renovation to launch its new preschool focused on outside learning, it wasn’t known just how timely it would be.
As the COVID-19 pandemic led to the need for social distancing, the preschool had access to improved outside learning spaces. Now at least 90 percent of the Aldo Leopold Nature Preschool program is conducted outside except during severe weather. The center is still deciding whether the program will be moved indoors this winter during extremely cold weather or suspended on those days.
“It would have been a lot more of a challenge (without the renovations),” said Cara Erickson, marketing and communications manager at the nature center.
On a recent day, 4-year-old Theo Gresch talked about how much he loved “playing with the trees.”
When asked how he does that, he said he tries to catch the leaves falling.
“I can sometimes do it,” he said.
Four-year-old Elliot Nielsen admitted that catching the leaves was hard. She said her favorite activity is climbing. Four-year-old Charlie Grubb’s favorite activity was the “mud kitchen,” where youngsters can bake pretend food made of mud.
Liesl Schultz Hying, nature preschool educator, said the preschool is based on “using nature as the vehicle to promote and develop early childhood development.”
Establishing the preschool is a journey that has been more challenging with the pandemic, Schultz Hying said.
The entire project cost $1.5 million, which included reorganizing administrative space and enhancing energy efficiency without adding to the footprint.
The project also created seven indoor learning labs and seven covered outdoor learning labs accessible through a door between each one. New covered decks also provide a place to eat lunch while protected from the elements.
An open-air nature space also was developed and now includes a variety of play areas such as a sand pit, tent made of wooden poles, cave, deck, wooden xylophone and the mud kitchen. Stumps in a circle are a place to gather.
The renovations also included a restroom accessible from the outside of the building.
The play-based nature preschool started in the fall of 2019, and other programs also use some of the space.
“All of a sudden we had these dedicated classrooms for nature education,” said Courtney Woods, preschool director.
The preschool provides special one-piece waterproof rain suits, which slip over students’ outerwear, to protect them when they play in all types of conditions.
Besides the special play area, the students can play on the whole nature center grounds, which feature basswoods, a tamarack forest, prairie and a pond.
As the preschoolers arrived on a recent day, they could head to an outside table to rub a crayon over a piece of paper that was on top of a leaf, allowing the pattern of the leaf to show. The projects on the “investigation table” rotate depending on what the class is learning about that week.
Erickson said it made sense to turn some climate exhibit space, which drew few walk-in visitors, and gift shop space into a site for the preschool.
“The space was just sitting there and sucking up energy,” Erickson said. “When people come to visit us, they aren’t spending much time in the building. They are going out onto the land ... and that’s what we really want them to do.”
Codie Heidemann’s 5-year-old son, Ezra, attends the preschool, and she hopes her younger children will one day, too. Heidemann, who lives in Oregon and is homeschooling, did not plan to send him to the preschool.
“I drive from Oregon to Monona to give my (child) this opportunity because it is so important to us as a family, instilling a love of nature in our kids,” she said. “I thought, ‘Playing outside the whole time he is there is well worth it.’”
She said Ezra loves the play space, especially the slide and mud kitchen.
“He will tell people, ‘I’m in nature preschool and my class is all outside,’” she said. “Not only is he having fun, but the amount he is learning about the natural world around me just blows my mind.”
