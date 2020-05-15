‘Preparing for pretty much everything’: Plans still up in the air for Madison schools in fall

The CDC guidelines outline three stages of decision-making for school districts. The first set of questions for districts to answer is:

Will reopening be consistent with applicable state and local orders?

Is the school ready to protect children and employees at higher risk for severe illness?

Are you able to screen students and employees upon arrival for symptoms and history of exposure?

The third of those, specifically, “would certainly be a heavy lift, but it’s certainly something that we can plan for,” Affeldt said. He added that they are discussing the availability of personal protective equipment for staff and students.

If all of those questions can be answered with a “yes,” the CDC guidelines ask districts to consider healthy hygiene practices, intensify cleaning, social distancing and train staff on health and safety protocols.

In the third and final stage, districts are to encourage anyone who is sick to stay home, develop and implement procedures to check for symptoms “daily upon arrival, as feasible” and have flexible leave policies and practices.

Affeldt said they will make decisions with the CDC guidance and state and local public health officials.

“Those three will sort of shape what it is we ultimately land on,” he said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.