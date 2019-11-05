Residents in the Palmyra-Eagle School District in southeastern Wisconsin narrowly voted Tuesday in support of dissolving their own school district, according to preliminary results of an advisory referendum.
The district will be dissolving regardless of the vote, but the referendum gauged public support for the end of the 769-student district.
Voters were nearly split on the issue, with 1,218 voting in support of the district's dissolution and 1,080 against, according to the unofficial results.
This past July, the school board voted to dissolve the district after an April referendum to increase the district's operating revenue failed.
The town of Palmyra, village of Palmyra, town of Eagle, village of Eagle, town of LaGrange, town of Sullivan and town of Ottawa voted on Tuesday's referendum. The town of Cold Spring was also included, but no residents of the town cast any votes.
District Administrator Steven Bloom said the official tally of the votes will take place Thursday.